AEW's Claudio Castagnoli Names Favorite Wrestling Venue: 'As Perfect As It Comes'

Over the course of his lengthy career, AEW and CMLL star Claudio Castagnoli has pretty much worked anywhere and everywhere there is to work, including some of the biggest wrestling venues in history. So it's only natural that Castagnoli would have a favorite place to work, and while appearing on "My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox," Castagnoli was asked if he had a favorite wrestling venue. He does, and it just so happens to be the home base of one of the two promotions Castagnoli currently works for.

"I think Arena Mexico," Castagnoli said. "The cathedral. That's pretty much as perfect as it comes."

Having received lucha libre training from the luchador Skayde in the early days of his wrestling career, Castagnoli had long desired to wrestle in Arena Mexico before finally debuting there in March 2024. Since then, Castagnoli has become a regular at major CMLL events, including winning the 2024 CMLL International Gran Prix and the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship in late 2025.

The title reign led to Castagnoli signing a dual contract with AEW and CMLL in March, and he defended it successfully six times before dropping it to fellow AEW/CMLL star Hechicero. Castagnoli most recently competed in Arena Mexico for the 2026 International Gran Prix, making it all the way to the final two before once again being defeated by Hechicero.

Since his last Arena Mexico appearance, Castagnoli has kept busy by making his third appearance in London's Wembley Stadium, as part of AEW All In this past weekend. Alongside Death Riders stablemates PAC and Wheeler Yuta, Castagnoli was part of the Trios Roulette Royale for the AEW World Trios Championships, once again making it to the end before he and PAC were eliminated by the debuting Austin Creed and Kofi, who captured the Trios Titles with partner Swerve Strickland.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription