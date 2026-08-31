Kofi & Austin Creed Comment On WWE Exit & AEW Arrival

Austin Creed and Kofi may now be in AEW as The New Level, but plenty of people still want to talk about their time in WWE as the New Day. In particular, many are still curious about the duo's release from WWE earlier this year, reportedly caused by Creed and Kofi's unwillingness to take a pay cut. During the post-AEW All In media scrum, the two were given their first chance to comment on the matter when asked by POST Wrestling's John Pollock. The issue of paycuts was never brought up, with Creed instead suggesting that the relationship between WWE, himself, and Kofi was no longer compatible.

"Different people have different personalities, and those personalities can grow; sometimes they grow together, sometimes they grow apart," Creed said. "There's no bad, there's no good. You are excited about the opportunities that you had, the things that you learned. But that relationship no longer was one that we felt we needed to be in."

Ultimately, that was all either Creed or Kofi said about WWE, with the duo instead choosing to focus on their future with AEW. Creed admitted that he was drawn to the promotion because of their willingness to highlight tag team wrestling, something he has been a fan of since first watching wrestling as a child. Kofi concurred, saying he and Creed were heavily motivated to be a part of what AEW's tag division was building.

"We just wanted to be part of the greatest tag team division in the history of wrestling," Kofi said. "And that's really what it comes down to, looking to the future and being able to mix it up with these guys is really what it's all about for us. That's why we're here."