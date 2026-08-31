Backstage Report On Planned Date For WWE Royal Rumble 2027

WWE's upcoming 2027 Royal Rumble PLE has been a bit of a mystery. While it's well known that the event will be taking place in Phoenix, Arizona, an official date for the show has yet to be announced, beyond sometime in February. But that may be changing, in large part thanks to AEW's announcement during All In that they'll be running their Dynasty PPV on February 7 in Liverpool, England. Reviewing All In on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer was discussing Dynasty in Liverpool, which led to him potentially spilling the beans on the date for the Royal Rumble.

"Right now, Royal Rumble is scheduled for February 6, which is the day before," Meltzer said. "So that will be a very interesting weekend for sure."

As of this writing, WWE has yet to confirm that Royal Rumble will be held on the 6th, leaving the door open for the event to be held later in the month. The date would make sense, however, as WWE has held the Royal Rumble during the first Saturday in February two of the last three years. Should they run that day, it would be a rare occurrence of WWE and AEW holding major events on the same weekend, though they would be one day apart, unlike WWExAAA Worlds Collide and AEW All Out, both scheduled to take place on September 26 in Chicago, Illinois.

There is also the remote chance that WWE and AEW could have events on the same day in this scenario, as a recent report suggested that WWE was entertaining the idea of turning Royal Rumble into a two night event, similar to what they've done with WrestleMania and SummerSlam. However, the current expectation is the Rumble will remain a one night event for 2027, before potentially becoming a two night event in future years.

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