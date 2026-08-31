WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 8/25/2026

The go-home episode of "WWE NXT" ahead of the developmental brand's Heatwave premium live event fell in both viewership and ratings from the week prior. Even a weaponized steel cage match, which ended up opening the August 25 edition of the show, couldn't help boost things.

According to Wrestlenomics, the August 25 episode of "NXT" drew 632,000 viewers, down seven percent from the August 18 show's 683,000 viewers. The episode earned a 0.09 rating in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic, down 36 percent from the previous week's rating of 0.14.

The show was down three percent from the trailing four weeks average of 650,000 viewers and down ten percent from the trailing four weeks average rating of 0.10. Compared to this time last August, the show's viewership is down eight percent from the 2025 average of 690,000 viewers, and down 33 percent average rating of 0.15.

Dion Lennox and Saquon Shugars opened the show with their weaponized steel cage match to end their ongoing feud, and Shugars came out on top after a big cross body from the top of the cage. Elsewhere on the show, Kali Armstrong defeated Zaria to be added to the Women's North American Championship and Women's Speed title unification match at Heatwave. Rey Fenix also successfully defended his AAA Cruiserweight title against EK Prosper.

The show ended with a "Heatwave summit" where all competitors for all titles to be defended on the PLE squared off in one big promo segment. The show ended with Zilla Fatu, Wren Sinclair, and Kendal Grey holding titles aloft.