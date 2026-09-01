WWE RAW 8/31/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

I've been known to complain about Sol Ruca's performance on the main roster after loving her work in "WWE NXT," but she's been upping her game lately. She had a great match, perhaps her best on the main roster, against Lyra Valkyria two weeks ago, and tonight, she had a good showing against Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez. I've praised Rodriguez's work in recent memory, as well, and she and her challenger worked really well together tonight, even if the match was a bit too short.

The match had a wonky finish thanks to inference from Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez, as well as Valkyria, but before that, Ruca and Rodriguez had a solid, fast-paced bout where they just couldn't keep one another down. They also didn't let an interruption by an irate Jacob Fatu distract them too much, and by the time they got cooking, I almost forgot how annoyed I was that WWE decided to interrupt them with the Bloodline saga.

Rodriguez showed off her power throughout, and Ruca showcased her gymnastic ability. At one point, Ruca attempted a springboard cross body, and Rodriguez basically swatted her out of the air, which looked good. Ruca also had good counters to the offense of Rodriguez, wriggling off the bigger woman's shoulders when the champion had her up on the apron, then coming through the bottom rope to hit her with a powerbomb to the floor.

It wouldn't be a Rodriguez match without interference from Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez, but Ruca took them out with a beautiful corkscrew moonsault to the outside. When she attempted the Sol Snatcher back in the ring, however, it was Valkyria who met her on the ropes to knock her down, sending her into a Tejana Bomb from Rodriguez for the win. While I hate messy interference finishes like this, I actually didn't mind this one too much, as the match was solid, and it seems like WWE is going to further the feud between Ruca and Valkyria.

Valkyria desperately needs something to do, and her bout with Ruca was so good a few weeks ago, I don't mind seeing them run it back to determine a number one contender for the Women's IC title. There wasn't much to really like about "Raw" tonight, but I do love when the women come through, and this was pretty solid all around, even with Judgment Day involvement.

Written by Daisy Ruth