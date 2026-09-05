AEW Star Will Ospreay Dealt With Body Dysmorphia During NJPW Run

There's no doubt that AEW World Champion Will Ospreay is one of the most gifted in-ring professional wrestlers in the industry today, but outside of his skill in the squared circle, "The Aerial Assassin" dealt with several challenges regarding his physique.

During a recent interview with "Muscle & Fitness," Ospreay opened up about his battle with body dysmorphia when he was competing for New Japan Pro Wrestling at the age of 24, explaining that he faced many insecurities in the gym along with online criticism about his in-ring shape.

"I first discovered my body dysmorphia, and I won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship, in October of 2017," Ospreay revealed. "And I remember one tweet was saying 'he is in the worst shape,' and they were right ... I didn't understand working out, why you do sets, and why you focus on one body part, and macro counting. I would go to the gym, but I really didn't know what I was doing, I'll be honest, and I was so embarrassed to ask the boys, they're all jacked, I felt like such an idiot, to try and (ask) 'could I workout with you?' so I never went to the gym."