WWE's Booker T Comments On AEW All In Debut Of New Level, Britt Baker & MCMG Returns

This past weekend at All Elite Wrestling's All In: London, many stars either debuted or returned to AEW, including Kofi and Austin Creed of The New Level, formerly known as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in WWE. During the Trios Roulette Royale, Kofi and Creed made their debut alongside Swerve Strickland as the wild card entrants in the match and would go on to win the AEW World Trios Titles. It took no time for The New Level to add another title to their lengthly championship resume, and during a recent edition of "Hall of Fame," "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T shared his thoughts on Kofi and Creed jumping ship to AEW.

"I think New Day still got a lot left in the tank. I don't think those guys was ready to quit or anything like that. And they still not just want, in life we got to make money, alright? It's just part of the ecosystem," he explained. "Big up to those guys for getting a spot in over there and continuing doing what they're doing."

Booker T also commented on the Motor City Machine Guns joining AEW a month ago, as well as Britt Baker returning after nearly two years and setting up a feud with Maya World at All In.

"It was inevitable ... Tony Khan is not leaving anything on the table right now. I mean he's trying to move the needle and if you're smart that's what you try to do." Booker claimed. "That right there, that's got a little something you can sink your teeth into. Maya World versus Britt Baker ... you could buy into that."

The New Level left WWE earlier this year after reportedly being asked to take a 50% pay cut, leading them to refuse a contract extension. However, on Tuesday, Kofi revealed that WWE requested that Creed and himself take on a salary reduction greater than 50%.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.