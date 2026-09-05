WWE's Alexa Bliss Explains How Working With Bray Wyatt Shifted Her Perspective

The character of Alexa Bliss went through a metamorphosis in WWE during the pandemic years, when the "Goddess" turned into her dark Alexa character thanks to her pairing alongside the late Bray Wyatt. The star, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, passed away in 2023, and Bliss has remained open about how much he helped her grow as a person, and a character, throughout their friendship behind-the-scenes.

On "Busted Open Radio," Bliss said Wyatt changed her entire outlook on the business. She said she was so focused on delivering promos and acting the right way as a heel, that Wyatt helped her think of the character side of things.

"When I partnered up with Windham, Bray, his whole mindset was about creating a universe for this character," Bliss explained. "He was so good at it, he was, as I always say, a creative genius. It opened my creativity to a whole new level. Like, 'Oh my gosh, this character I'm portraying on TV is a living, breathing human who had a past. Who has a future, and what does that look like?' I always, I still, to this day, always watch the documentaries that Bray had me watch to develop the dark Alexa character."

She said that she always tries to sprinkle a bit of Wyatt with her everywhere she goes, including most recently at WWE WrestleMania 42, where she came out wearing moth wings with the words "always connected" written on them. Bliss said that before that, her most recent WrestleMania came alongside Wyatt, and she thought it would be a great way to pay tribute to him.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.