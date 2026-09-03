Austin Creed Talks Being Announced By His Original Wrestling Name At AEW All In 2026

Austin Creed has pointed out one moment from The New Level's AEW debut at Wembley Stadium that made him emotional.

Creed and Kofi made their first AEW appearance at All In, and he was introduced as "Awesome" Austin Creed, a ring name that he had used at the start of his pro wrestling career. The legendary tag team star said in an appearance on "Inside The Ring" that he heard the ring name only after he watched it back, which brought back a lot of memories for him.

"There weren't tears in my eyes during the entrance, but when I went back and watched it the next morning [I did], I couldn't hear while we were out there. It was too hyped. We were too on. But they actually announced me as Awesome Austin Creed and that's my original wrestling name. And so to hear that in that arena, bro, I was talking about it yesterday. I watched it again, and it was my old tag team partner — who's actually married to Lillian Garcia — I texted him, or he texted me, and he was like, 'Man, that's pretty cool.' I lost it again," he said.

The tag team partner he referred to is his former NWA partner Hayden Young, with whom he had a tag team called Awesome Attraction. Creed said he's proud that he and Kofi always believed in themselves, and how it has always worked out in their favor. The former WWE star expressed his love for the business and once again touched on why it was a great moment to debut in AEW.

"To come out at Wembley, to have 'New Level' by A$AP Ferg bumping through the speakers, and they said my OG wrestling name for when I was 17 years old. I'm going to be 40 on Friday. And so that's like the birthday present from 40-year-old me to 17-year-old me," he added.

The duo's AEW career has gotten off to a great start, as they won the Trios titles at All In and then retained them on "AEW Dynamite" by defeating The Rascalz.