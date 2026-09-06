Killer Kross (Fka Karrion) Comments On Sami Zayn's Brief Run As Undisputed WWE Champ

Killer Kross, FKA Karrion Kross, is happy for Sami Zayn for winning the WWE world title, even if it was for just a few days.

Kross, who tormented Zayn during his final few months in WWE, commented on Zayn's 9-day WWE Championship reign in an interview with "MuscleManMalcolm." The two-time WWE NXT Champion said it's a pity that Zayn's reign was so short, but encouraged him by saying there will be more opportunities to come.

"It was a beautiful thing and it's a shame it didn't last longer. But hey, listen, there's always more time to turn things around," said Kross with a sinister smile.

When asked by the interviewer what he meant by that, the former WWE star was cryptic in his reply, asking him to think deep about what he was trying to say.

"Think about it. Think about it, hero. Don't be weak. Peter, don't tell Harry," he signed off, quoting from the "Spiderman" movie.

Kross may not be hinting at his return to WWE to reignite his feud with Zayn, as he had revealed just a few months ago that he hasn't had conversations with WWE about going back. He has acknowledged, though, that he has spoken with AEW CEO Tony Khan, but didn't go into detail about what the two spoke about. Kross is currently the MLW World Heavyweight Champion, a title which he has held for over 200 days.

Zayn, on the other hand, has gotten back in the pursuit of regaining the world title, which he has claimed was unjustly taken away from him. He has attacked everyone involved in the world title picture and could likely get a shot at the title that's presently around CM Punk's waist.