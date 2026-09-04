WWE NXT Heatwave Viewership & Ratings Report: 8/30/2026

Earlier this year, The CW Network acquired the exclusive broadcast rights to showcase "WWE NXT" Premium Live Events on cable, giving fans another option to watch the developmental brand's biggest shows outside of the ESPN app. This past Sunday, NXT Heatwave aired live from the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas at 3:00 pm ET, with a replay of the event being made available to watch on The CW four hours later. The following are the ratings for the replay of Heatwave at 7:00 pm only, with the data for the live broadcast at 3:00 pm not being available yet.

According to Wrestlenomics and STV, the replay of Heatwave on The CW averaged 281,000 viewers and posted a 0.05 in the key 18-49 demographic. The most recent "NXT" PLE before Heatwave, NXT Great American Bash, performed much better on The CW Network, pulling in 394,000 viewers and a 0.07 ratings in the 18-49 demo. The live version of Heatwave also aired on the same day as AEW All In: London, with both events slightly overlapping each other as "NXT's" PLE was starting during the main event of AEW's biggest show of the year.

Although the live viewership numbers haven't been made available for Heatwave just yet, WWE has been able to celebrate some great news in the live attendance department, with the event selling 5,581 tickets at the Bert Ogden Arena, making it the most attended "NXT" PLE since NXT Battleground 2025. Heatwave was also quite the newsworthy show with Grayson Waller becoming the new NXT Champion as well as Kelani Jordan and Kendal Grey delivering one of the best "NXT" matches of the year. The YouTube numbers for the previously mentioned matches were strong as well, with Waller's victory garnering 270,000 views, while Jordan's win over Grey drew 125,000 views.