Bully Ray Predicts Returning Star To Interfere In WWE SNME Match

"The Future of WWE" could be decided at Sunday Night's Main Event from Atlanta this weekend when "The Ruler" Oba Femi takes on "The Bad***" Bron Breakker, with Paul Heyman ringside to keep his eyes on whichever talent he'll likely hitch his wagon to when that man wins. Many fans online are predicting a non-finish to the match, however, as neither man can really afford the loss right now.

Femi is coming off major victories as both the King of the Ring and over Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, and despite being one-half of the World Tag Team Champions, Breakker needs a big win to gain some momentum. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said there's one way to get to a no-contest.

"There's a guy in the shadows that we have seen that's a part of Bron Breakker's story, a part of The Vision with Bron Breakker and a guy who's got himself into amazing cosmetic shape and that's Bronson Reed," he explained. "Am I looking too much into this or is there a better than good chance that Bronson Reed comes in, decimates both of these guys and says, 'You're not the future. You're not the future. I am the future,' and the guy standing by his side is Paul Heyman."

Reed has been on the shelf with a torn bicep, an injury that required surgery, that he suffered during an Elimination Chamber qualifying match back in February. Throughout his recovery, he's been posting photos to social media that show off his new, toned physique. If Reed doesn't return, however, Bully Ray and Nic Nemeth agreed that if someone has to take the loss, Femi could "survive" it.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.