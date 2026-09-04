WWE Sunday Night's Main Event 9/6/2026 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
WWE Sunday Night's Main Event is right around the corner, and you know what that means — it's time for the Wrestling Inc. staff to predict the winners of each and every match!
The card currently sits at four matches — Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton, Bron Breakker vs. Oba Femi, Baron Corbin vs. Lil Yachty, and Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab — though a fifth could be added if Yachty lasts five minutes with Corbin, triggering an instant men's United States title match for his cohort Trick Williams. For our purposes, we will stick to predicting the four matches that have been announced. We did pretty well for ourselves at AEW All In and even better at "WWE NXT" Heatwave, so we're confident we can guess how everything is going to go down in Atlanta. Who will leave with the dub? Let's get to the picks!
Six-Woman Tag: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Tatum Paxley (91%)
Following SummerSlam, Tatum Paxley made her "WWE SmackDown" debut and helped Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair in their fight against Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab, who have been feuding with the veterans for months. This upcoming Sunday, things will reach a boiling point when Paxley partners with Bliss and Flair to take on Cargill and company in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match. Our staff here at WrestlingInc. doesn't seem to have much faith in the heel trio, with 91% of us predicting a win for the former NXT Women's Champion and her new teammates.
Sunday will mark Paxley's first major event on the main roster, making it hard to believe that she will be booked to lose, but most importantly, a win for the babyfaces should help improve the relationship between Flair and the newcomer. Since Paxley made her "SmackDown" debut, Flair has been skeptical about working with her, while Bliss continues to have faith in teaming with the 29-year-old. If Paxley was several months into partnering with the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, it could be argued that a Flair heel turn could be on the horizon, but it's still too early for "The Queen" to return to her roots in this storyline. Therefore, with Paxley, Bliss and Flair seemingly being positioned as one of the strongest factions on "SmackDown" going forward, a win would not only be essential at Sunday Night's Main Event, but also necessary if they'd like to challenge Fatal Influence, who currently holds almost all the gold in the women's division.
If Cargill leads her team to victory, it's likely that another match with Flair could be in the cards, as she failed to defeat the 14-time women's champion in singles action last month on the blue brand. That said, it's a safe bet to assume that Paxley will continue to be elevated and will join Flair and Bliss for an eventual match against Fatal Influence.
Written by Julien D'Alessandro
Baron Corbin vs. Lil Yachty: Yachty lasts five minutes (82%)
The most unique stipulation at Sunday Night's Main Event will see rapper, and manager for Trick Williams, Lil Yachty take on United States Champion Baron Corbin in an attempt to earn Williams another shot at the gold he lost during night two of WWE SummerSlam. All Yachty has to do is last five minutes in the ring with "The Nomad."
We have a lot of faith in Yachty here at WINC, as 82 percent of us believe he's lasting those five minutes, and 18 percent of us believe he's beating Corbin outright, likely with the help of Williams and the trusty kendo stick Yachty has been keeping by his side.
Yachty hasn't just been appearing alongside Williams on "WWE SmackDown," he's also been training with him at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. We think the star is going to take this as seriously as he's taken his managerial role, and even though the majority of us believe he's only going to last the five minutes needed, to keep the current champion protected, Yachty still very well could hold his own during that brief time.
Corbin winning the title from Williams in his return to the "Biggest Party of the Summer" was surprising, and we think Williams is destined to soon win it back, as the custom, white fuzzy title hasn't been replaced yet. There doesn't seem to be a better, or at least, more interesting, way to give him another shot at the gold at this point, other than through Lil Yachty mixing it up with Corbin himself.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes: Orton (73%)
Sunday Night's Main Event will see the 14th one-on-one clash between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, a rematch of the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 42 just a few months ago. Orton lost that match yet proceeded to punt Rhodes at the end of the show.
Orton returned at SummerSlam to cost Rhodes the title against CM Punk with an RKO, ensuring that their bout will be fought as a non-title match. And that might have gone some way to convincing the Wrestling Inc. staff that he will get his win back, with 73% predicting him to win.
Beating Cody Rhodes is easier said than done, as he himself has made a catchphrase to that effect. But while Rhodes gets to call himself "QB1" and aspires to be the one who kills the "Legend Killer," he has also got to expect that to swing the other way around. Orton is the "Legend Killer" who will be looking at "QB1" as new prey. At least that is the thought, considering the match has had a far more grounded build than their WrestleMania contest.
Ultimately, time will tell. But with lesser stakes involved and Orton fresh off the return, it certainly seems likely this will be his night.
Written by Max Everett
Bron Breakker vs. Oba Femi: No contest (55%)
Who is the "future" of WWE? That is the prize that Oba Femi and Bron Breakker will seemingly be fighting over at Sunday Night's Main Event. According to the slight majority of Wrestling Inc. staff, though, neither of them will be able to lay claim to the title afterward.
55% of us believe that Breakker vs. Femi will end in a no contest, and there's two big reasons for that. One of them centers on "Big" Bronson Reed himself, who is "100% expected" to return to WWE programming this month, with Sunday Night's Main Event circled as a potential destination for it.
A Reed return at SNME makes sense given his ties to Breakker. Prior to sustaining a torn bicep in February, Reed worked closely with Breakker in The Vision, so it's possible that he would want to continue that partnership. It's also possible that he would want to insert himself into the "future of WWE" conversation, so much so that he'd purposely crash the Breakker-Femi clash and effectively end his alliance with the former.
The second reason lies on the match's stage itself. We're not saying that Sunday Night's Main Event isn't important, but considering that this is a highly-anticipated match between two of WWE's biggest powerhouses, we imagine that WWE would spotlight a definitive finish on a much bigger show, like a premium live event. That means that Money in the Bank, Crown Jewel, or even Survivor Series might serve as the platform where either Breakker or Femi actually go over.
The other 45% of WINC staff are betting on Femi going over Breakker on their first faceoff, and the logic is understandable. Femi plowed through several talents in "WWE NXT," then continued to do so upon his call up to WWE's main roster in early 2026. Most significantly, he defeated multi-time world champion Brock Lesnar in a best two-out-of-three series, then received a rare nod of approval from him. That itself speaks great volumes. A victory over Breakker would simply reinforce it. Femi could also win by disqualification if Reed returns and attacks him, joining forces with Breakker once more.
Written by Ella Jay