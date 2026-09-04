WWE Sunday Night's Main Event 9/6/2026 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

Following SummerSlam, Tatum Paxley made her "WWE SmackDown" debut and helped Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair in their fight against Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab, who have been feuding with the veterans for months. This upcoming Sunday, things will reach a boiling point when Paxley partners with Bliss and Flair to take on Cargill and company in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match. Our staff here at WrestlingInc. doesn't seem to have much faith in the heel trio, with 91% of us predicting a win for the former NXT Women's Champion and her new teammates.

Sunday will mark Paxley's first major event on the main roster, making it hard to believe that she will be booked to lose, but most importantly, a win for the babyfaces should help improve the relationship between Flair and the newcomer. Since Paxley made her "SmackDown" debut, Flair has been skeptical about working with her, while Bliss continues to have faith in teaming with the 29-year-old. If Paxley was several months into partnering with the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, it could be argued that a Flair heel turn could be on the horizon, but it's still too early for "The Queen" to return to her roots in this storyline. Therefore, with Paxley, Bliss and Flair seemingly being positioned as one of the strongest factions on "SmackDown" going forward, a win would not only be essential at Sunday Night's Main Event, but also necessary if they'd like to challenge Fatal Influence, who currently holds almost all the gold in the women's division.

If Cargill leads her team to victory, it's likely that another match with Flair could be in the cards, as she failed to defeat the 14-time women's champion in singles action last month on the blue brand. That said, it's a safe bet to assume that Paxley will continue to be elevated and will join Flair and Bliss for an eventual match against Fatal Influence.

Written by Julien D'Alessandro