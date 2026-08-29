WWE NXT Heatwave 2026 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

Jaida Parker and Nattie have been feuding throughout the summer, with Parker at one point attacking the "Low Key Legend" in the Dungeon during a training session after Nattie called her "soft." The pair have faced off in the "NXT" ring twice already, and now, they're set for a submission match at Heatwave. Even though Nattie has years more submission experience on her resume, 91 percent of us believe that "Miss Parker" is walking out of Texas the winner of this feud.

The pair are tied at one victory each, with Heatwave set to be the rubber match. The tone of the rivalry changed a bit on "NXT" this week, with Nattie acknowledging she had been hoping to bring out this side of Parker all along, that she turned Parker's "possibility" into reality and since "exposing" her, Parker's gotten even better. Parker, of course, took umbrage to that, and their segment ended with Nattie challenging her to a submission match. Neither Karmen Petrovic or Nikkita Lyons were in the ring with Nattie this time, leading us to believe it's going to be a real one-on-one on Sunday.

It doesn't seem likely to us that WWE would book a submission match involving Nattie on an "NXT" special for "The BOAT" to not put over the younger star. If there's one thing Nattie is known for more than her Sharpshooter, it's how hard she works to train the next generation of stars. While a few of us still believe she could pull out the Heatwave victory in this submission bout, the majority of us believe Parker is going over, a big win she badly needs right now.

Written by Daisy Ruth