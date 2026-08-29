WWE NXT Heatwave 2026 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
"WWE NXT" Heatwave 2026 is around the corner, and you know what that means: It's time for the Wrestling Inc. staff to predict the winners of each and every match! In this case there are six contests to be decided, five of which have championships on the line, from Myles Borne's double defense to Wren Sinclair's unification match to the NXT Championship fatal four-way.
But who will emerge victorious? That's what the WINC crew are here to guess. We're coming off a so-so SummerSlam picks performance that saw us get more hits than misses, but there were still more misses than we're comfortable with. Between this Heatwave card and AEW All In, we're looking to correct that this weekend — though Heatwave strikes us as somewhat difficult to predict. Will that give us any pause whatsoever? Of course not. Let's get to the picks!
Submission Match: Jaida Parker (91%)
Jaida Parker and Nattie have been feuding throughout the summer, with Parker at one point attacking the "Low Key Legend" in the Dungeon during a training session after Nattie called her "soft." The pair have faced off in the "NXT" ring twice already, and now, they're set for a submission match at Heatwave. Even though Nattie has years more submission experience on her resume, 91 percent of us believe that "Miss Parker" is walking out of Texas the winner of this feud.
The pair are tied at one victory each, with Heatwave set to be the rubber match. The tone of the rivalry changed a bit on "NXT" this week, with Nattie acknowledging she had been hoping to bring out this side of Parker all along, that she turned Parker's "possibility" into reality and since "exposing" her, Parker's gotten even better. Parker, of course, took umbrage to that, and their segment ended with Nattie challenging her to a submission match. Neither Karmen Petrovic or Nikkita Lyons were in the ring with Nattie this time, leading us to believe it's going to be a real one-on-one on Sunday.
It doesn't seem likely to us that WWE would book a submission match involving Nattie on an "NXT" special for "The BOAT" to not put over the younger star. If there's one thing Nattie is known for more than her Sharpshooter, it's how hard she works to train the next generation of stars. While a few of us still believe she could pull out the Heatwave victory in this submission bout, the majority of us believe Parker is going over, a big win she badly needs right now.
Written by Daisy Ruth
NXT Tag Team Championship: Vanity Project (82%)
For months, we at Wrestling Inc. have been expecting a Tavion Heights heel turn. That's why we were thoroughly shocked to see him and Myles Borne dethrone Vanity Project's Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes as NXT Tag Team Champions earlier this month instead.
The title win goes against what they each set out to do last year: break out into the singles spotlight. Borne achieved that when he captured the NXT North American Championship in February. Heights, meanwhile, often found himself either lost in the shuffle or on the losing end of singles title opportunities. Heights even went as far to state that, on his ascent, Borne had "forgotten" about their friendship. But now, their relationship is suddenly okay?
Maybe it's just wishful thinking, but Heights' re-embracing of Borne appears to be a front for something quite dark, with their upcoming tag team title defense serving as a launching pad to get there. That's why 82% of WINC staff predict a Heights-Borne loss at Heatwave, either due to Heights intentionally betraying his partner or a mid-match "miscommunication" that costs them the titles and sparks his turn afterward.
Heights has so much talent and potential to be a singles champion in WWE. To us, he just needs that extra edge, though, and a new villainous attitude aimed at his long-time friend might be the thing that finally gives him it.
On the other side, it's hard to deny that Vanity Project has cemented themselves as one of the most cohesive tag teams on the "NXT" brand, even with their routine interference. So a second round of tag team gold for Baylor and Smokes wouldn't be outside the realm of possibility.
Written by Ella Jay
NXT North American Championship: Jackson Drake (55%)
Myles Borne will be on double duty at Heatwave while all three members of Vanity Project look to decorate themselves with a belt, Jackson Drake challenging for the North American Championship while Chad Baylor and Ricky Smokes challenge for the Tag Team Championship.
Heights had been seemingly on the cusp of turning on his partner prior to winning the Tag titles, having targeted the North American title himself albeit unsuccessfully. And he even said himself that he didn't know what he would do if he was to lose the title.
Vanity Project are the favorites to win all of the titles, and Drake took the 55% majority in the poll put to Wrestling Inc.'s staff. One could easily argue that, alongside the titles, Borne and Heights' partnership is on the line. That's against a team that's more than formidable and capable of stealing the titles away.
Of course there is that 45% who believe Borne will be retaining his own title, and it could well be the case that Heights' worst fears come true; he loses his title while his partner remains champion. Ultimately, time will tell. But with fewer issues in their camp, Vanity Project and Jackson Drake paint a clearer picture as champions.
Written by Max Everett
NXT Women's North American Championship/WWE Women's Speed Championship: Zaria (91%)
Zaria looks to extinguish a demon of her past in the form of the Women's Speed Championship this weekend, simultaneously putting her Women's North American title on the line in a unification match against Wren Sinclair and Kali Armstrong as of this past week.
The last time someone held the Women's North American and Speed titles at the same time was Sol Ruca, a run ended only when Ruca was injured. She vacated the Speed title and Zaria was chosen to stand in and defend the North American title for her partner at the time. She lost the match and thus the title for Ruca, and while she has since ousted Ruca from "NXT" and captured the North American title, the Women's Speed title represents one last loose end to be tied up.
That will be easier said than done, especially after Kali Armstrong beat her in singles action this past Tuesday to make the match a three-way. But the Wrestling Inc. staff poll still supports a majority belief that she will do it, with 91% backing Zaria, 9% backing the newcomer in Armstrong, and no one backing the Speed Champion to unify the titles.
It certainly would be interesting to see a non-champion enter a unification match and win both the titles on the line, and so rarely does a champion enter a unification match as the foremost underdog. But it's Zaria who walks in the favorite to unify the titles and slam the final nail in the coffin for ZaRuca.
Written by Max Everett
NXT Women's Championship: Kendal Grey vs. Kelani Jordan (Kendal Grey 100%)
It may be Kelani Jordan's first televised shot at the NXT Women's Championship, and the star has been in WWE's developmental brand for over three years now, but we still don't think it's her time. She's set to face off against champion, and mega babyface, Kendal Grey at Heatwave, and 100% of us who cast our prediction votes believe that Grey is retaining at the event.
The match is no doubt going to be great, with two of the strongest in-ring competitors in "NXT" facing off against one another, and with how good Jordan is going to look in defeat, we don't think a loss to Grey will hurt her. Jordan just could be destined to be a Bianca Belair, meaning she'll be called up to the main roster and experience her greatness and title victories there, rather than in the WWE Performance Center. Jordan has also made history as the inaugural Women's North American Champion, and she's been TNA Knockouts Champion, as well, so it's not like she's received no flowers in "NXT."
Fans both in the Performance Center and online are all-in on Grey, and have been even before her NXT Women's Championship victory over Lola Vice at the Great American Bash at the end of June. Her reign also hasn't been too terribly exciting yet, with a defense over Vice in an underground match, and another against Nattie. We think there's plenty left for Grey to do as champion, and with the masses behind her, we don't think she's losing the gold anytime soon, especially on an event that needs to see a big babyface victory.
Written by Daisy Ruth
NXT Championship: Grayson Waller (64%)
Would "WWE NXT" Heatwave repeat history? Almost two thirds of the Wrestling Inc. staff think so.
Much like the 2024 iteration, Heatwave 2026 will host a fatal-four-way NXT Championship match that includes an "NXT" alum, two fresh faces, and a defending champion that's established on the brand. Back in 2024, one of the fresh faces, Ethan Page, captured the title by pure luck as a Trick Shot caused him to land right on top of Je'Von Evans, the other newer "NXT" name, for a successful pinfall. For the upcoming Heatwave premium live event, the majority of us foresee Grayson Waller, the "NXT" alum, securing the NXT Championship in similar fashion.
The manner in which Page won the NXT Title in 2024 sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling world. And considering that Heatwave is going head-to-head with AEW All In this year, we imagine that WWE will want to mirror that feeling. Waller would be the perfect candidate to do so. After all, he returned to his former home of "NXT" with the intention of "rattling cages." A victory, even an accidental one, over the likes of "NXT" veteran Tony D'Angelo, former TNA World Champion Cruz Santana (fka Mike Santana), and The Bloodline's Zilla Fatu would ensure he does that.
Waller is the ideal man to walk out as champion. Not only would a Waller win create buzz for WWE, but it'd also personally help him get back on a successful, creative track after being directionless for months. Whoever later unseats him would instantly get cheered by the crowd, too.
It's worth noting that Waller isn't a total lock to WINC staff as Fatu's connection to The Bloodline has earned him 27% of the vote. D'Angelo, meanwhile, has possession of the remaining 9%.
Written by Ella Jay