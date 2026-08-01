WWE SummerSlam 2026 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu, Jey, and Jimmy Uso will be fighting the Anti-Bloodline trio of LA Knight, Royce Keys, and Solo Sikoa on the first night of SummerSlam.

Knight has been in a forever-war against the Bloodline since failing to unseat Roman Reigns as Undisputed WWE Champion, striking up a friendship with the Usos while the Bloodline was dormant and the Vision became the foremost faction, only to run afoul of them when they re-joined their "Tribal Chief." Sikoa was a member of the Bloodline before attempting a mutiny, culminating in his Tribal Combat loss to Reigns, thus being exiled from the group and leading MFT before he was ultimately betrayed. After Reigns beat Fatu in Tribal Combat to force him into the group, he had called on the Usos to bring Sikoa back. And Keys came into WWE expecting his friendship with Fatu to weigh more than his fealty to the Bloodline, only to find out that was not the case.

Thus, the trio will need to find common ground against the Bloodline despite having their own, sometimes conflicting, reasons to be fighting. Perhaps that's why the poll put to the Wrestling Inc. staff reflects a lack of belief in them. A total of 67% voted for the Bloodline and their unified goal to reign supreme, while just 33% reckon the tensions between Fatu and the Usos will provide an opening for the rebels to win. A sizable weakness in the Anti-Bloodline contingent lies with Sikoa as he fights his family. It feels like he is fighting the inevitable as the Bloodline looks to beat him in line, and both members of his team have been clear in the fact they do not trust him. Wrestling is a sport that historically rewards treachery, but whether Sikoa turns or not, it seems as though this is the Bloodline's match to lose.

Written by Max Everett