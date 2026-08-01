WWE SummerSlam 2026 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
The wait is over. WWE SummerSlam 2026 comes your way this weekend from Minneapolis, Minnesota, with two nights, 12 matches, and six championships on the line. Roman Reigns battles Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title, CM Punk clashes with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE title, and non-title action ranges from the undoubtedly silly — Danhausen's Human Monies on a Pole match — to the deadly serious — Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell.
But who will win each of these matches? That's what the Wrestling Inc. staff has come together to find out. Our predictions aren't always right, but they're usually right — we did pretty well at AEW Redemption and went a perfect 4-for-4 at the most recent Saturday Night's Main Event, so our track record speaks for itself. Which wrestlers do we see coming out on top this weekend? Let's get to the picks!
Six-Man Tag Match: The Bloodline (67%)
The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu, Jey, and Jimmy Uso will be fighting the Anti-Bloodline trio of LA Knight, Royce Keys, and Solo Sikoa on the first night of SummerSlam.
Knight has been in a forever-war against the Bloodline since failing to unseat Roman Reigns as Undisputed WWE Champion, striking up a friendship with the Usos while the Bloodline was dormant and the Vision became the foremost faction, only to run afoul of them when they re-joined their "Tribal Chief." Sikoa was a member of the Bloodline before attempting a mutiny, culminating in his Tribal Combat loss to Reigns, thus being exiled from the group and leading MFT before he was ultimately betrayed. After Reigns beat Fatu in Tribal Combat to force him into the group, he had called on the Usos to bring Sikoa back. And Keys came into WWE expecting his friendship with Fatu to weigh more than his fealty to the Bloodline, only to find out that was not the case.
Thus, the trio will need to find common ground against the Bloodline despite having their own, sometimes conflicting, reasons to be fighting. Perhaps that's why the poll put to the Wrestling Inc. staff reflects a lack of belief in them. A total of 67% voted for the Bloodline and their unified goal to reign supreme, while just 33% reckon the tensions between Fatu and the Usos will provide an opening for the rebels to win. A sizable weakness in the Anti-Bloodline contingent lies with Sikoa as he fights his family. It feels like he is fighting the inevitable as the Bloodline looks to beat him in line, and both members of his team have been clear in the fact they do not trust him. Wrestling is a sport that historically rewards treachery, but whether Sikoa turns or not, it seems as though this is the Bloodline's match to lose.
Written by Max Everett
Six-Woman Tag Match: Fatal Influence (53%)
Just six days after Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid defeated Brie Bella and Paige for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event, Nikki Bella returned to "WWE SmackDown" and joined her sister and the British star to even the odds against Fatal Influence and challenge them to a match at SummerSlam. Coming into Saturday, the tag team bout is one of the most unpredictable matches on the card, but our staff has given the slight edge to Jacy Jayne and the new champions.
Fatal Influence walking out of SummerSlam with their hands raised seems logical on the surface, as it would give Jayne, Henley and Reid a massive win over three of the most recognizable names in the women's division, while further increasing their stock as a top faction on "SmackDown." On the other hand, it would be understandable from a storyline perspective for the veterans to emerge victorious, as Nikki Bella's first match back since getting injured along with Brie Bella and Paige looking for revenge after losing the titles could be enough for WWE to book them to win.
Overall, the result of this match could depend on what WWE's intentions are with The Bella Twins after SummerSlam. If both sisters and Paige are going to remain in the tag division, it would make sense for them to get their win back, especially with no gold being on the line this weekend. However, if WWE is looking to put any of the three women back in the singles division, it would be more beneficial to give Fatal Influence the nod instead of having them lose a week after winning the titles. There's a strong argument to be made for either result, but the idea of the old guard passing the torch to the up-and-coming talent was enough for just over half of our writers to pick Fatal Influence this weekend.
Written by Julien D'Alessandro
GUNTHER vs. Nick Aldis: GUNTHER (93%)
After months of feuding in various backstage segments, making fans wonder whether or not former NWA World Heavyweight Champion turned "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis was getting back in the ring, Aldis made his intentions for SummerSlam clear when he interfered in GUNTHER's tag team match at Saturday Night's Main Event. The move prevented "The Ring General" from challenging for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and now, the pair are set to go head-to-head. We don't think this one is too difficult to predict, however, as 93% of us believe "The Career Killer" is going to take another victim in Aldis, ending his in-ring run in WWE before it can truly begin.
The former Magnus last wrestled a match in October 2023, with his most recent singles bout taking place a month before that. Despite the fact that GUNTHER should certainly beat someone who has never wrestled a match in WWE, and has served as an authority figure for nearly three years now, his path to SummerSlam was not a clear one, and he needs a victory on a huge stage to regain some of the momentum he's lost, both in front of the camera and seemingly behind-the-scenes. GUNTHER went from reportedly being the name in discussion to retire Brock Lesnar at "The Biggest Party of the Summer," to possibly wrestling Royce Keys at one point, to now wrestling Aldis, presumably retiring him from the ring to add another name to his list of careers "killed."
We have no doubt it's going to be an interesting, physical match, and it's certainly something unique for this year's SummerSlam card. That being said, we also don't think it's a difficult one to call, with nearly all of us believing GUNTHER is getting the win.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Hell In A Cell: Oba Femi (100%)
It is kind of stupid that we've drug it out this long when Brock Lesnar already did the retirement schtick at WrestleMania, but Oba Femi and "The Beast Incarnate" will have their rubber match, and 100% of the Wrestling Inc. staff says it's time to get Oba back to where he was in April: the conquering hero who retired Lesnar, slaying the beast like Beowulf slew Grendel.
While I'm not sure Femi will go as far as ripping Lesnar's arm off and beating him to death, like the hero in the old poem, it should be a pretty sound beating. Sure, there's a chance that Lesnar wins, and all of this has been for naught, but we here at Wrestling Inc. have decided to choose hope.
Femi is simply undeniable, but WWE finds ways to deny him anyway. There should be no shenanigans, no hokum, just one guy beating the ever-loving s*** out of the other and standing triumphant. If that man isn't Oba Femi, then I don't really know what we're doing here to be honest.
Written by Ross Berman
Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan (53%)
In one of the tightest SummerSlam races, WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan has emerged as a slight favorite over her challenger IYO SKY in the Wrestling Inc. staff polls.
Morgan takes 53% of the votes heading into "The Biggest Party of the Summer" for a few reasons, with the most obvious being that SummerSlam marks the very first televised title defense of her reign. Given Morgan's status as a top star in the women's division, dropping the Women's World Championship in her first real defense risks damage to her credibility. Many fans are already groaning at the fact that Morgan hasn't defended the title since reclaiming it over 100 days ago, so the scene of her losing it at the first chance would likely further that frustration. It might actually make her reign feel like a complete waste of time.
Beyond the optics, we recognize that Morgan just lost to SKY in the finals of the 2026 Queen of the Ring tournament, so much like the latest AEW pay-per-view, she's looking for redemption. A victory over SKY at SummerSlam would even the score to 1-1 in their current program, and in turn, pave the way for a rubber match. And in the case that Morgan's predecessor Stephanie Vaquer is still out of action post-SummerSlam, an extended feud with SKY is a viable option to keep The Judgment Day's lead villain occupied long enough for "La Primera" to come back for her presumed title rematch.
On the other side, 47% of WINC staff recognize that amongst the active "Raw" women's roster, only three babyfaces exist: IYO SKY, Sol Ruca, and Bayley. A win for SKY at SummerSlam would greatly expand the palette of potential challengers for the Women's World Championship as the number of red brand heels far exceeds that of the babyfaces. That means the number of potential title defenses with SKY as champion would also be far higher in comparison to Morgan, who, as it stands, has limited options to face.
Written by Ella Jay
Undisputed WWE Championship: CM Punk (87%)
CM Punk will make his first defense of this title reign as he puts the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes this Saturday night. Almost all of our team believes Punk will come out on top, despite the eternally-teased threat of a Rhodes heel turn.
This will be the first time these two lock up in a singles match in more than 15 years, and it's sure to be just the start of a lengthy rivalry. It could be reasonable for either man to win, but we have Punk coming out on top for a couple of reasons. First, as previously mentioned, his title run is only getting started. Sami Zayn just held this championship for a month before Punk won it, which makes another short reign unlikely. Plus, while he doesn't look to be retiring in the near future, there's no denying that Punk is approaching the final years of his career, and we expect any remaining title runs to offer some substance.
Because we expect the feud to continue for a while, it would make sense to keep the belt on Punk so Rhodes can continue chasing. Despite the teases that Rhodes will turn heel against Punk, it's well-established that Punk excels as a heel. He could be the one who goes to an extreme to ensure he hangs onto the title he worked so hard to capture.
Down the line, it could very well be Rhodes who takes the title away from Punk. We just don't see it happening at SummerSlam.
Written by Nick Miller
Human Monies on a Pole: Danhausen (80%)
Danhausen and Dominik Mysterio will be settling their financial dispute out-of-court this weekend on night two of SummerSlam, battling in a Human Monies on a Pole match. As one can probably surmise from the stipulation, the victor will be receiving the $100,000 that Mysterio paid Danhausen to curse Oba Femi in the King of the Ring tournament. Danhausen didn't curse Femi. Mysterio asked for a refund. Danhausen refused. Thus, weeks of fighting later, they will be fighting inside the ring to decide the rightful owner of the human monies.
The Wrestling Inc. poll reflects a belief that it will be Danhausen who wins when all is said and done, with 80% backing him to grab the money from the pole. Naturally that means 20% reckon Mysterio will emerge the winner. He will inevitably have the support of the Judgment Day in the match to help him, but that has hardly done him any favors before.
Danhausen has the power of his curse, presumably a legion of Minihausens, and whoever else pops up out of his cloning device. Those have served him well and will be putting the proverbial thumb on the scales on his behalf.
Written by Max Everett
No. 1 Contender's Match: Finn Balor (73%)
Finn Balor's run on "WWE SmackDown" over the last two months has been underwhelming to say the least, but WWE is finally giving him the opportunity to return to the world title picture when he enters battle with Sami Zayn in a No. 1 contender's match on Sunday. Whoever walks out of SummerSlam with the win will challenge either CM Punk or Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE title, and with Zayn having just been champion a month ago, 73% of our staff believe that Balor will claim the victory this weekend.
Although fans have continued to voice their frustration with Zayn holding the title for just nine days, there's more options creatively for Balor after SummerSlam as the No. 1 contender over the Canadian star. If Punk retains at "The Biggest Party of the Summer," Balor has the opportunity to reignite his feud with "The Best In The World" from earlier this year, especially since he almost defeated him for the World Heavyweight title in his home country of Ireland. If Rhodes wins the title, it will be the first time that Balor has wrestled him in singles action since 2023, whereas Zayn has been feuding with "The American Nightmare" for most of this year.
Is Balor being positioned in a filler feud for either Punk or Rhodes after SummerSlam? Most likely, but between Zayn and himself, he is the more intriguing option given his opponent's recent stint with the world title. Additionally, I have more faith in WWE still featuring Zayn in prominent storylines on "SmackDown" despite losing at SummerSlam, whereas Balor could return to a directionless run in the mid-card without becoming the No. 1 contender.
Written by Julien D'Alessandro
WWE Men's United States Championship: Trick Williams (67%)
After suffering back-to-back attacks from Baron Corbin, Trick Williams is prepared to fight back, and according to 67% of Wrestling Inc. staff, he will do so successfully.
This weekend, Williams will defend the WWE Men's United States Championship at WWE SummerSlam, with Corbin marking his premium live event return as the challenger. Given that Corbin resurfaced in WWE just three weeks ago, it's reasonable to think that WWE would want to end his follow-up PLE appearance on a high note, specifically by winning the US title. A victory over Williams, a popular star and champion, would certainly position Corbin as a serious threat in the mid-card. Moreover, it might trim the doubts that many fans currently have about the former "Lone Wolf's" long-term WWE booking. To the majority of WINC staff, though, keeping Williams' momentum rolling takes precedence.
While he's three months into his title reign, Williams' potential as United States Champion has only reached the surface. He's successfully defended the title against Sami Zayn and Ricky Saints so far, but let's be honest, fans are truly clamoring for him to raise it up against his "WWE NXT" ally-turned-foe Carmelo Hayes. We got a taste of Williams vs. Hayes on the July 10 edition of "SmackDown." Corbin, however, cut their faceoff short by leaving both men lying in the ring. Should Williams defeat Corbin at SummerSlam, it seems only natural for Hayes to request a rematch with him, this time for championship gold.
If for nothing else, a Williams victory at SummerSlam would ensure that WWE doesn't counteract its fur-lined United States Championship replicas, which just launched on the online shop just a few weeks ago. Let the fur live on at least a little longer.
Written by Ella Jay
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Chad Gable (100%)
Chad Gable's time as El Grande Americano has given him a new understanding of Lucha Libre, and he's bringing that knowledge to his match with WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta. Add in the fact that Gable will be wrestling in his home state of Minnesota, and you end up with every single Wrestling Inc. staff member convinced that Gable will be IC Champion by weekend's end.
To be fair, it's probably time. Gable spent long enough in that tortured parody gimmick, and championships are ultimately the kind of pat on the back one deserves for his professionalism. Much like Sami Zayn's recent, brief WWE title reign, Gable seems like he is due some kind of tangible success in this world of pantomime and shadows. It's a shame that it has to come at the cost of one of the most popular acts WWE has, but I do not doubt in Penta's ability to rebound from what I'm sure will be a noble, dignified loss.
Written by Ross Berman
Ladder Match for the Interim WWE Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (33%)
It wouldn't be SummerSlam without a ladder match, and this year, the women's division of "WWE SmackDown" gets the honors when five stars compete to become interim WWE Women's Champion. Rhea Ripley, who holds the WWE Women's title itself, is injured and unable to compete at "The Biggest Party of the Summer," but could be back soon, so WWE likely will crown the woman who will go toe-to-toe with Ripley once she returns to unite the belts.
Though not entirely the easiest to call, 33% of us believe that Charlotte Flair is emerging victorious over Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Chelsea Green, and Lash Legend. Flair is the clear choice, especially for the circumstance regarding the blue brand's top women's title. Cargill and Green also commanded significant portions of the vote at 27% each.
Many of us believe that WWE is working to set up Ripley vs. Flair once again, and if "The Eradicator" is out for a bit longer than expected when the interim title was brought into play, Flair can feud with Cargill over the interim gold in the meantime. Having that built-in storyline alongside a win in the ladder match certainly plays into Flair's favor.
Flair is a big star and a big name to win at SummerSlam, and more importantly to WWE, on ESPN in the United States, and without Ripley, night two does need the star power. The ladder match is also the only women's bout on the card for Sunday, so we're hopeful these women are given the time to show out.
Written by Daisy Ruth
World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (80%)
Few characters in WWE have such a fraught relationship as Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, and the two former Shield brothers will square off once again to close out this year's SummerSlam. The red brand's World Heavyweight Championship is on the line, and most of the Wrestling Inc. crew believe Reigns will keep his belt after this ordeal.
Reigns is still the top dog in WWE, and he's got the title to prove it. Outside of live events, he hasn't actually scored a singles victory over Rollins since 2017. As a Rollins fan, I would be happy to see him on top again, but it does feel a little bit like this match was booked specifically to give Reigns a definitive win over his longtime rival, considering it's been such a long time since he had one.
There's also the fact that The Bloodline is starting to pick up steam again as a heel faction. Reigns is tight with the Usos once again, and Jacob Fatu is back in the fold. It's all but certain WWE has big plans for this re-formed version of the group. While it might not be impossible, the timing would be strange to cut Reigns down now. This one is certain to be a drawn out battle, but when the dust settles, we expect to see Reigns standing tall with the title held high.
Written by Nick Miller