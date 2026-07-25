AEW Redemption 2026 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
AEW Redemption comes to you this Sunday from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, with a card that features six championship matches (including Kenny Omega vs. Kevin Knight) and multiple high-profile tag bouts (including Will Ospreay teaming up with Jon Moxley to take on the Young Bucks). And as always, it's time for the Wrestling Inc. staff to predict the winners!
An important note: On Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," Tony Khan added two matches to the Redemption card, despite the fact that we'd already sent our poll around. So we won't be picking the Intercontinental title No. 1 contender's ladder match or the double chain match between The Dogs and The Bang Bang Gang. Everything else (as of this writing) is on the table, as we try to guess which way Khan will roll as a booker this month! The card seems a bit predictable in some cases, but there are a few matches where the WINC crew was legitimately split on the results, or at least nearly so. Which matches, you ask? Let's get to the picks!
Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay vs. Young Bucks: Death Riders (56%)
One of the more difficult to predict matches on the Redemption card is Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay against the Young Bucks. While Ospreay is the only man to have an official big match coming up at All In: London, rumors have been floating around online for weeks that Matt and Nick Jackson are also likely to be involved in a big match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at the event.
Since that tag match has yet to be made official, and Ospreay's set to challenge for the AEW World Championship, and Moxley is holding the AEW Continental title, we're predicting that the Death Riders team is emerging victorious. Only 56 percent of us are convinced of that, however, as many of us believe this match could go either way.
The Bucks are close friends of AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, the man more than likely going into All In with the title to face Ospreay, and they don't trust the "Aerial Assassin," who's been aligned with Moxley's Death Riders since May. He didn't officially become a member of the group until the beginning of July, however, after training alongside them for quite some time. With all that distrust brewing beneath the surface and wanting to protect their friend, the Bucks challenged Moxley and Ospreay to the match at Redemption.
It seems like this match is on the card more so to continue various story beats going into All In, like Ospreay brutalizing Omega's friends at the behest of Moxley or even a post-match angle involving Omega before his title defense. At just 56 percent, we're predicting Ospreay and Moxley take this one.
Written by Daisy Ruth
No Holds Barred Match: Jericho (63%)
As we mentioned in our Draws & Duds column, the No Holds Barred match between Chris Jericho and Tommaso Ciampa seems like a mere means to ensure the former's obligatory win over the latter.
Earlier this month, Ciampa used a handful of sand to blind Jericho, then nail him with a running knee to secure a pinfall victory on "AEW Dynamite: Beach Break." Jericho, unsurprisingly yet disturbingly, then indicated that he enjoyed the violence and challenged Ciampa to do it again at AEW Redemption. Ciampa accepted, with the added condition that their next faceoff would be contested under No Holds Barred rules.
Given the name of the July 26 pay-per-view hosting their match, the majority of Wrestling Inc. staff (63%) expect Jericho to even the score, and moreover redeem himself, by defeating Ciampa. It's also likely no coincidence that the "The Man of 1004 Holds" is competing in a match where no holds are barred.
We predict that the "Psycho Killer" will utilize weapons once more, especially with them actually being encouraged in this in-ring battle. With Jericho entering this match under his serial killer-inspired "Painmaker" persona, we predict he will do the same. Due to the rarity of the "Painmaker," however, we're further convinced that AEW bookers will feel inclined to protect it by awarding Jericho, the man behind it, with a win.
It's also worth noting that Jericho, the inaugural AEW World Champion, has yet to capture a singles PPV victory since returning to AEW after a year-long hiatus. Jericho lost to Ricochet in his first pay-per-view appearance. Losing to Ciampa would mark his second. We don't see that happening.
Written by Ella Jay
AEW TBS Championship: Hikaru Shida (56%)
Hikaru Shida will be making her third defense of the TBS Championship against a breakout star in Maya World at Redemption. World emerged as the surprise runner-up in the Women's Owen Hart Cup, just missing out on an opportunity to challenge for the Women's World Championship at All In. She also missed out on a Redemption opportunity despite earning the number two spot in the Casino Gauntlet to determine a challenger, won by Willow Nightingale who will now challenge Thekla. But in the hopes of making the third time the charm and cement herself as more than a flash in the pan, she will be challenging Shida for the TBS title instead. The champion has thus far seen off Harley Cameron and Queen Aminata on "AEW Collision" and will be making her first defense on pay-per-view.
The poll put to Wrestling Inc.'s staff only just favored the champion to retain, with 56% voting Shida and 44% voting World to win. If Shida were to lose then her reign would have lasted less than 30 days, which would make it the shortest TBS title reign in history, with Nightingale holding that record currently at 35 days. It would also mean she was TBS Champion for less time than it was vacant after Nightingale was sidelined in May, with it taking 42 days to see a new champion crowned.
Written by Max Everett
AEW World Tag Team Championship: Adam Copeland & Christian Cage (94%)
Adam Copeland and Christian Cage just surpassed 60 days as AEW World Tag Team Champions, and this weekend they will look to succeed in their third title defense against PAC and Claudio Castagnoli of the Death Riders. Although there's no doubt that the match should impress with the quality of talent in the ring, nearly all of us at WrestlingInc. believe Cope and Cage will walk out of Redemption with the victory, especially with All In on the horizon.
If Copeland and Cage were to lose on Sunday, not only would many be disappointed by the brief duration of their title reign, but it also wouldn't make sense to have two of AEW's most well-known stars not walk into the company's biggest show of the year with the gold. Since Cope and Cage reunited last year, there continues to be rumblings of AEW replicating the iconic WrestleMania 17 TLC match that both men participated in alongside The Hardys and The Dudleys. This time, it's speculated that Cope and Cage would wrestle FTR and the Young Bucks in the ladder match at All In, though the "Rated R Superstar" has been hesitant about the idea due to his health.
Overall, keeping the titles on Cope and Cage would likely increase AEW's chances of selling more tickets or getting more pay-per-view buys for All In, but would also be the logical choice from a booking standpoint, as 60 days feels too short for what could be the last tag team championship reign that the Canadian duo share together. Additionally, there's still many teams on AEW's roster who Cope and Cage have yet to face, and it would be underwhelming if their only opponents as champions were the Death Riders and FTR.
Written by Julien D'Alessandro
AEW National Championship: Andrade El Idolo (81%)
With Andrade El Idolo out of the AEW World Championship picture for the time being, he's out for vengeance against the Don Callis Family, and we think his first victim is going to be Mark Davis and his AEW National Championship on Sunday. Eighty-one percent of us believe that "El Idolo" is walking out of Montreal as champion.
Andrade has been a hot babyface on the product since well before he officially turned babyface with his "F*** Don F*** MJF" shirt reveal in the chaotic steel cage match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door last month. If he's not winning the company's top title, we think they might as well strap him up with gold taken from one of the members of Don Callis' faction. He's also wrestling often on weekly television, and can rack up some title defenses to help the visibility, and credibility, of the National title in a company with a ton of championships, many of which often fade into the background.
By the time of Redemption, Davis will have held the belt for 78 days, a solid run. This is one of only two titles we believe are changing hands on Redemption, and this one will be a crowd-pleaser, with the babyface Andrade getting some gold — gold he deserves, even if it isn't the AEW World title.
There's no doubt the bout will be a banger. Davis is a solid hand in the ring who will work well with Andrade's flashy style, and 81 percent of us believe "El Idolo" is emerging victorious, though we doubt this win ends his storyline with the Don Callis Family.
Written by Daisy Ruth
AEW International Championship: Kyle Fletcher (100%)
There's no doubt that Bandido has the capability and credibility to hold singles championship gold. In fact, he's actively carrying the Ring of Honor World Championship. When he's standing across the ring from International Champion Kyle Fletcher, though, it's hard to imagine that he'll gain another. For the Wrestling Inc. staff, it's actually impossible to imagine as 100% of us are betting on Fletcher to retain the International Championship when he faces Bandido at AEW Redemption.
The timing of this title defense greatly benefits Fletcher. He claimed the International Championship just two weeks ago, which means fans, and Fletcher himself, have barely gotten a chance to sink their teeth into this reign. Furthermore, the idea of Fletcher being a transitional champion seems inconceivable, especially if he's on track to being a world champion in AEW. Extensive reigns often increase legitimacy, and legitimacy, combined with the charisma and in-ring abilities that "The ProtoStar" naturally boasts, would certainly help build a case for him to finally achieve that.
We must also note that Bandido pinned Fletcher, albeit after Kazuchika Okada accidently nailed the International Champion with a Rainmaker, on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite." Much like the name of this pay-per-view, one would now expect Fletcher to look for, and likely secure, redemption, by pinning (or submitting) Bandido in response.
Fletcher's second reign as AEW TNT Champion ended rather prematurely as a meniscus injury forced him to vacate it less than two months into his reign. So above all, a win over Bandido at AEW Redemption would at least put him on a path to potentially counteract that unfortunate event.
Written by Ella Jay
AEW Women's World Championship: Willow Nightingale (81%)
Thekla is set to defend her AEW Women's World Championship for the eighth time at Redemption, this time against Willow Nightingale in a match that finally feels like the right time to make the happiest woman in AEW the most successful woman in AEW. Willow was forced to pull out of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament back in May due to an injury that also forced her to vacate the AEW TBS Championship. Many people believed that Willow was set to win the Owen and challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship, and to the Willow fans who wanted that to happen, you might get your wish, just the other way around.
Thekla has been excellent as the AEW Women's World Champion throughout 2026, even if some of the storylines AEW has given her haven't been much to sink her teeth in to. With that said, Mercedes Mone is the woman who will face the winner of this match at AEW All In London, and the idea of a heel vs heel title match at AEW's biggest show of the year just doesn't sit right. You want that beloved babyface being cheered by the biggest crowd possible against the woman who is one title match loss away from going on a murderous rampage.
No disrespect to Thekla, but her taking on "The CEO" doesn't have as much buzz as the trilogy bout between Mone and Willow. Willow has been long overdue a run with the AEW Women's World Championship, and seeing her walk into Wembley with the title to face Mone, a woman who has never beaten her before, just feels like the best possible option.
Written by Sam Palmer
AEW Men's World Championship: Kenny Omega (100%)
Across a card that seems fairly predictable from top to bottom, no match has a more obvious outcome than the world title bout. Although Kenny Omega and Kevin Knight are sure to put on an exciting match, there is virtually no chance Knight leaves Montreal's Bell Centre as AEW World Champion.
We're now just over a month away from AEW All In, the promotion's biggest show of the year, with Omega set to headline against Will Ospreay, who will be wrestling in his hometown. If the mere promise of that match isn't enough to convince anyone that Omega is winning against Knight, the build for Omega-Ospreay has already begun, which should seal the deal.
Although Knight is incredibly talented, he's still building up his career. If Omega were facing someone higher up the card, there might be at least a little bit of doubt in the match. However, it seems clear this match is taking place to give Omega a successful title defense ahead of All In, where he'll likely lose the belt to Ospreay. Plus, it'll allow Knight to showcase his skills and get in the ring with one of the industry's greats, so his career will benefit despite the loss.
The real question is if Tony Khan decides to put this match in the main event, or if he'll opt to go with the Women's World Championship match, which has at least a little bit of uncertainty regarding its outcome.
Written by Nick Miller