AEW Redemption 2026 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

One of the more difficult to predict matches on the Redemption card is Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay against the Young Bucks. While Ospreay is the only man to have an official big match coming up at All In: London, rumors have been floating around online for weeks that Matt and Nick Jackson are also likely to be involved in a big match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at the event.

Since that tag match has yet to be made official, and Ospreay's set to challenge for the AEW World Championship, and Moxley is holding the AEW Continental title, we're predicting that the Death Riders team is emerging victorious. Only 56 percent of us are convinced of that, however, as many of us believe this match could go either way.

The Bucks are close friends of AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, the man more than likely going into All In with the title to face Ospreay, and they don't trust the "Aerial Assassin," who's been aligned with Moxley's Death Riders since May. He didn't officially become a member of the group until the beginning of July, however, after training alongside them for quite some time. With all that distrust brewing beneath the surface and wanting to protect their friend, the Bucks challenged Moxley and Ospreay to the match at Redemption.

It seems like this match is on the card more so to continue various story beats going into All In, like Ospreay brutalizing Omega's friends at the behest of Moxley or even a post-match angle involving Omega before his title defense. At just 56 percent, we're predicting Ospreay and Moxley take this one.

Written by Daisy Ruth