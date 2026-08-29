AEW All In 2026 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

We are going bold with our opening pick for the AEW All In London 2026 card by choosing a group of individuals who, at the time of writing, aren't even booked for the show. In fact, two of those individuals aren't even members of the roster, but it's the biggest time of the year for AEW so it's go big or go home.

AEW's trios division has quietly become one of the most competitive aspects of the entire company, and that is reflected in the fact that the Trios Roulette Royale was created to get all of these big names on the card in some sort of way. The biggest name in AEW to not have anything concrete going into Wembley Stadium is Swerve Strickland, but he has teased the idea of needing a couple of friends to help him get back to his old ways of making Hangman Page's life a living hell, and those two friends are likely to be the men formerly known as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Now known as Kofi and Austin Creed, the former New Day have been free agents for just under a month, and it's looking more and more likely that they are set to land in AEW. Of course, it isn't confirmed that Wembley Stadium is where they will debut, but if there was ever a place to debut two men who, at one point, looked destined to stay in WWE for the rest of their lives, it would be at AEW's version of WrestleMania. On top of that, if they were to debut, it's fair to say that having them lose their first match wouldn't exactly be the best idea would it?

As you can see from the percentage, we aren't unanimous on the idea of Swerve, Kofi, and Creed emerging victorious. Hangman Page, Brody King, and Bandido command 6% of the vote, while another 6% believe the titles will go to the Death Riders. It should be noted that Hangman and Brodido haven't been champions very long, but the AEW World Trios Championships are the ideal titles to hot potato around the roster for a feel good moment. If the majority is correct, Kofi and Creed get off to a hot start, Swerve has gold once again, and the possibilities of what the new arrivals can do with new characters in a new environment are endless.

Written by Sam Palmer