AEW All In 2026 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
AEW All In 2026 is mere hours away, and you know what that means: It's time for the Wrestling Inc. staff to predict the winners of each and every match on the card!
And what a card it is — a show positively dripping in gold. Of the nine matches announced for the show as of this writing, eight will be contested for championships, while the ninth — the Casino Gauntlet — will confer upon the winner an AEW World Championship match. Who will the winners be? That's what we're here to find out. Granted, our record here at WINC has been a bit spotty lately — WWE SummerSlam went okay, but could have gone better — but that doesn't mean we can't nail All In (not to mention "WWE NXT" Heatwave the same day) and be right back in the driver's seat.
Some of these matches, of course, are harder to predict than others, but that won't deter us one bit! Who do we see coming out on top at Wembley? Let's get to the picks!
Trios Roulette Royale: Swerve Strickland, Kofi, and Austin Creed (88%)
We are going bold with our opening pick for the AEW All In London 2026 card by choosing a group of individuals who, at the time of writing, aren't even booked for the show. In fact, two of those individuals aren't even members of the roster, but it's the biggest time of the year for AEW so it's go big or go home.
AEW's trios division has quietly become one of the most competitive aspects of the entire company, and that is reflected in the fact that the Trios Roulette Royale was created to get all of these big names on the card in some sort of way. The biggest name in AEW to not have anything concrete going into Wembley Stadium is Swerve Strickland, but he has teased the idea of needing a couple of friends to help him get back to his old ways of making Hangman Page's life a living hell, and those two friends are likely to be the men formerly known as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.
Now known as Kofi and Austin Creed, the former New Day have been free agents for just under a month, and it's looking more and more likely that they are set to land in AEW. Of course, it isn't confirmed that Wembley Stadium is where they will debut, but if there was ever a place to debut two men who, at one point, looked destined to stay in WWE for the rest of their lives, it would be at AEW's version of WrestleMania. On top of that, if they were to debut, it's fair to say that having them lose their first match wouldn't exactly be the best idea would it?
As you can see from the percentage, we aren't unanimous on the idea of Swerve, Kofi, and Creed emerging victorious. Hangman Page, Brody King, and Bandido command 6% of the vote, while another 6% believe the titles will go to the Death Riders. It should be noted that Hangman and Brodido haven't been champions very long, but the AEW World Trios Championships are the ideal titles to hot potato around the roster for a feel good moment. If the majority is correct, Kofi and Creed get off to a hot start, Swerve has gold once again, and the possibilities of what the new arrivals can do with new characters in a new environment are endless.
Written by Sam Palmer
Casino Gauntlet Match: MJF (63%)
It's not often that someone enters a Casino Gauntlet match for No. 1 contendership to a world championship while wearing a world championship belt, but that is what MJF will be doing at All In. The likes of Chris Jericho, Tommaso Ciampa and Mark Davis have already thrown their hat in the ring and drawn a number in the match, but it will be Andrade El Idolo and MJF opening the match as entrants one and two respectively.
MJF has been calling himself the world champion and walking around with the belt, and according to the Wrestling Inc. staff poll he will be the No. 1 contender when all is said and done; 63% voted for him to get the win in the Casino Gauntlet.
Twelve percent gave the nod to Andrade, with the rest of the poll shared by Ciampa, Davis, and an unannounced Kyle Fletcher. The winner of the match will face either Kenny Omega or Will Ospreay following their world championship bout in the main event, so that will inform some of the predictions being made.
Davis and Fletcher both have a history with Ospreay through United Empire and the Don Callis Family, and could easily be seen standing opposite him for the grandest prize. MJF has history with both Ospreay and Omega, and carrying his custom title creates immediate precedent to challenge the champion.
Written by Max Everett
AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship: Brawling Birds (100%)
The Brawling Birds are finally set to square off against AEW Women's Tag Team Champions The Divine Dominion, and we don't believe there's any way that Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter are losing this one on home turf. Megan Bayne and Lena Kross have absolutely held their own as champions, for a reign that will have lasted 168 days as of Sunday, but 100% of us here at WINC believe that the Brawling Birds are leaving Wembley Stadium as champions.
AEW has kept these teams as far away from each other as possible, in an official manner, at least, over recent months, to give this bout a bigger feel. They've let their feelings toward one another be known in promo segments, and the teams have gotten physical in various brawls and ambushes, but this is the first time they'll be squaring off in straight up tag action after the bell rings.
Kross, Bayne, and CMLL Women's World Champion Persephone defeated the Birds and TBS Champion Maya World on Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite," and the loss is only going to fuel Windsor and Hayter more. Both teams were protected in the match, with Persephone getting the fall on World while Hayter and Windsor brawled the Divine Dominion to the back.
This one is going to be hard-hitting and Kross and Bayne may have the upper hand to get things started, but there's not a single one of us who believe they're retaining the titles in the end. Windsor and Hayter are going to have a big moment in Wembley Stadium when they win the AEW Women's Tag Team Championships, and the home crowd pop will be loud.
Written by Daisy Ruth
AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (63%)
Darby Allin looks to become a three-time TNT Champion at the same time as exacting some revenge on Kevin Knight for turning on him after Double or Nothing, and that will be determined in a Falls Count Anywhere match within Wembley Stadium.
Knight has been the TNT Champion since winning it from vacancy in a Casino Gauntlet match at Dynasty in April, having made 12 defenses thus far in AEW and CMLL against the likes of MJF, Mike Bailey, and Chris Jericho. One of those defenses even came against Allin himself. But the poll put to the Wrestling Inc. staff reflects a belief of 63% in the unlucky number 13, a return to the TNT Championship for Allin for the first time since 2023. That win would make them 2-2 in their singles saga since November last year. Meanwhile, 37% see a Knight backed by the Don Callis Family with a firm grip on the title, and a chance for Knight to extend the saga to 3-1 and truly put Allin in the rear-view like he has said he wants to do.
The Falls Count Anywhere stipulation only serves to enhance the advantage for both men in different regards. Allin will undoubtedly be in his element with the rules stripped back, but it also provides a natural path for the Don Callis Family to interfere on his behalf. Likewise, it allows for others that Knight has crossed to get involved.
That may well be why Allin enters Sunday the favorite to add another championship to his resume.
Written by Max Everett
AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (75%)
The Young Bucks and Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will square off for the AEW World Tag Team Championships in a dream match at Wembley Stadium, and we think Matt and Nick Jackson are going to be the men to emerge victorious. A total of 75 percent of us who cast our predictions votes believe the Bucks are going to become four-time tag champions.
Things remained pretty amicable between these two iconic tag teams until Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite" after Copeland teamed with Matt and Nick in a victory over the Don Callis Family. Cage, who hasn't been on board with Copeland's friendliness toward their challengers, came out and ran down the Young Bucks after the match, and the confrontation broke down as Cage low-blowed Matt, earning himself a superkick, and Copeland speared Nick in retaliation.
Thanks to Cage running his mouth, things are even more heated between the teams, despite Copeland's best efforts to keep things peaceful, and we think that's going to work in the advantage of the Bucks. While we have no indication that this could lead to a final feud between Cage and Cope, that's always a possibility. For that to happen, they have to drop the AEW World Tag Team Championships.
Cope and Cage's run with the titles hasn't been too thrilling to the majority of us here at WINC, and most of us believe that a title change at All In would be for the best to freshen things back up in the tag team division. There are plenty of heel teams for the babyface Bucks to get involved with if they're champions, and those teams could even involve a heel Copeland and Cage.
Written by Daisy Ruth
AEW Continental Championship: Jon Moxley (81%)
The Continental Challenge Cup will culminate with a final pitting reigning Continental Champion Jon Moxley against home national and wrestling veteran Nigel McGuinness for all of the marbles at Wembley.
The cup and the championship will be on the line against the 2025 Continental Classic winner, and McGuinness will have to do it on an injured ankle. It would be hard to envision anyone beating Moxley at the best of times for the title, but that injury only goes further to exacerbate that concern.
There will no doubt be a swath of support for McGuinness in the venue, and that might well see him through, but 81% of the Wrestling Inc. staff poll doesn't see that being enough for him. This is the same Moxley that retired Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship, one that has had to go through Jack Perry, Jay White, and then his own Death Rider teammate Claudio Castagnoli to get this far.
The 19% that backed McGuinness will be pointing to the Cinderella run that has seen him overcome Katuyori Shibata, Hechicero, and a man that submitted Moxley in Kyle O'Reilly. He sustained the ankle injury in his match with Shibata and has made a habit of wrestling through it to victory.
Time will tell whether he can match that feat, or if Moxley follows through on his promise to rip his leg off and add some more silverware to the cabinet.
Written by Max Everett
AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (56%)
The triple threat match for the AEW International Championship, the bout pitting champion Kyle Fletcher against Don Callis Family stablemate Kazuchika Okada and former friend Konosuke Takeshita, was one of the more difficult matches for us to predict. We're leaning toward Takeshita winning the gold back, however, with 56 percent of us thinking he'll emerge from Wembley with the title.
Takeshita dropped the International title to Fletcher at "Dynamite: Beach Break" on July 8 before heading over to NJPW to compete in the 2026 G1 Climax. He returned to AEW a little over a month later, on the August 19 edition of the show to confront the "Protostar." Quite a few of us assumed that AEW had Takeshita drop the gold because he was leaving for the G1, and it actually worked quite well to set up this triple threat which may very well be the match of the night, and a match of the year contender.
Fletcher losing the gold leaves a lot of creative opportunities open for AEW in the coming months. Fletcher and Okada could continue their feud within the Don Callis Family, while challenging Takeshita for the belt separately. Okada recently held the title, losing it to Takeshita after a 316-day reign, and we just don't think he needs the gold again right now.
More importantly for the "Protostar," if he loses the International Championship, that helps clear the way toward an eventual run with the AEW World Championship, a title which could be held by one of his biggest rivals by the end of All In. Takeshita taking his title back to reset things following the G1 just makes the most sense to 56 percent of us here at WINC. That said, 31% of us believe Fletcher retains, while 13% believe the belt ends up back in Okada's hands.
Written by Daisy Ruth
AEW Women's World Championship: Mercedes Mone (81%)
For the second year running, Mercedes Mone is the Women's Owen Hart Cup winner challenging the Women's World Champion at All In. Having failed to unseat Toni Storm for the women's world title last year, and since losing all of her other title belts, she will be trying again for the one that eludes her against the woman who took the TBS title from her: Willow Nightingale.
This time, Mone is not a multi-champion with a split focus, but someone who has nothing but time and care for what she has yet to hold. Couple that with the fact that Nightingale is believed to be carrying a legitimate injury into the defense, and it starts to become ever more likely that this will be the time Mone makes good on her promise.
A majority of 81% seem to believe that, based on the Wrestling Inc. staff poll, and just 19% see Nightingale getting another win over her rival. Mone winning would equal their saga at 2-2 since 2023, with Nightingale having got her first win over Mone after she injured her ankle in the NJPW Women's Strong Championship tournament final. Mone beat her for the TBS Championship when she first joined AEW, only to lose it to Nightingale 584 days later.
Written by Max Everett
AEW Men's World Championship: Will Ospreay (100%)
"It's coming home," as they say in England, but instead of anything football and World Cup-related, it's the AEW World Championship, as we believe Essex native Will Ospreay will dethrone Kenny Omega in Wembley Stadium. We're all in agreement — the full 100 percent of us here at WINC have faith that it's finally Ospreay's time.
The build to this match hasn't been the greatest, with Jon Moxley and the Death Riders being involved at first, then abruptly being dropped with Ospreay's departure from the group — and of course, Don Callis and his massive stable also poked their noses in the feud. Omega wasn't even present for the go-home episode of "Dynamite" from Glasgow, Scotland, leaving an impassioned Ospreay to cut a promo to start the show, with a video package to end it.
Subpar build or not, all fans at least know that the winner of the 2026 Men's Owen Hart Foundation Cup has something to prove for many reasons, one being his triumphant recovery from neck surgery that he's been open about in the lead-up to All In. Ospreay didn't come this far to only come this far, and he's going to put up a fight against Omega, with some fans even believing he could be the second man (or third, depending on your stance on MJF) to kick out of the One-Winged Angel.
We believe the match is going to absolutely deliver and it's going to be a wild environment inside the stadium that's going to translate well to television. We fully believe the night is going to end with Ospreay raising the AEW World Championship in front of his countrymen, with his wife, our predicted new half of the AEW Women's World Champions, Alex Windsor by his side.
Written by Daisy Ruth