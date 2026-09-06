Nic Nemeth Reacts To Grayson Waller's TNA Comments During WWE NXT Promo

For the second time in recent weeks, WWE NXT Champion Grayson Waller has taken a verbal shot at TNA. This go-around, on the September 1 edition of "WWE NXT," he told former TNA World Champion Cruz Montana that he was simply "'TNA good," suggesting that his previous home, despite being in a partnership with WWE, was beneath it.

From a storyline perspective, former WWE star Nic Nemeth understands Waller's dig. Historically, though, he points out that WWE is not the dream landing spot for all professional wrestlers.

"He's trying to call everybody out who's associated in the ring with him right now or on their way. I get it," Nemeth said on "Busted Open Radio." "It's an easy dig when you're in the WWE bubble, to say any other company is inferior. I completely understand that, but sometimes in the wrestling world, the booker is not your best friend. And sometimes the end all be all is not WWE for so many people. It is for a lot, but it isn't for some. So some people are really good at their jobs and they get noticed, their boss rewards them, and it goes that way. Pro wrestling, it doesn't really happen that way. The best wrestlers and the best talkers are sometimes not on top because they're not in the right position, or the right timing, or they weren't friends with the boss."

As the current TNA World Champion, Nemeth noted that he carries the respective title with great pride, just as much as he does the overall TNA flag. Moreover, he welcomes the opportunity to face anyone, including Waller, in the ring to represent what he stands for as the TNA World Champion. Whether he'd formally address Waller on the microphone, meanwhile, depends on TNA creative's call.