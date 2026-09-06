Nic Nemeth Reacts To Grayson Waller's TNA Comments During WWE NXT Promo
For the second time in recent weeks, WWE NXT Champion Grayson Waller has taken a verbal shot at TNA. This go-around, on the September 1 edition of "WWE NXT," he told former TNA World Champion Cruz Montana that he was simply "'TNA good," suggesting that his previous home, despite being in a partnership with WWE, was beneath it.
From a storyline perspective, former WWE star Nic Nemeth understands Waller's dig. Historically, though, he points out that WWE is not the dream landing spot for all professional wrestlers.
"He's trying to call everybody out who's associated in the ring with him right now or on their way. I get it," Nemeth said on "Busted Open Radio." "It's an easy dig when you're in the WWE bubble, to say any other company is inferior. I completely understand that, but sometimes in the wrestling world, the booker is not your best friend. And sometimes the end all be all is not WWE for so many people. It is for a lot, but it isn't for some. So some people are really good at their jobs and they get noticed, their boss rewards them, and it goes that way. Pro wrestling, it doesn't really happen that way. The best wrestlers and the best talkers are sometimes not on top because they're not in the right position, or the right timing, or they weren't friends with the boss."
As the current TNA World Champion, Nemeth noted that he carries the respective title with great pride, just as much as he does the overall TNA flag. Moreover, he welcomes the opportunity to face anyone, including Waller, in the ring to represent what he stands for as the TNA World Champion. Whether he'd formally address Waller on the microphone, meanwhile, depends on TNA creative's call.
Nemeth Has No Interest In Further Commenting
"Unless TNA wanted me to and they said, 'Hey, listen, if we get people talking a little bit, we don't mind if you address this moment from NXT and Grayson Waller.' But the way I see it is it's so beneath me that I have nothing to say to even acknowledge it otherwise," Nemeth said. "Other than we're talking about an NXT segment on this show right now, that's where my interest ends because I have no reason to even bring that up to my level to make a comment about it."
Should TNA and WWE mutually want to create buzz, Nemeth clarified that he'd be more than happy to throw out multiple names in a promo. Singling out Waller, however, isn't at the top of his priorities.
"... I don't want to punch down to Grayson Waller, who's fighting to save his job, but he's very capable as a champion." Nemeth said. "It's just the NXT Champion, and that's being really good at being in the minor leagues."
Waller captured the NXT Championship by pinning Tony D'Angelo amidst a fatal-four-way main event match at "NXT" Heatwave." The bout also included Montana (formerly Mike Santana) and Zilla Fatu. Nemeth regained the TNA World Championship by defeating Montana in what would be his last TNA match at Slammiversary.
Waller initially mocked TNA on the July 28 episode of "NXT" by comparing the top guy in TNA to the best basketball player for a local YMCA. That again came in reference to Montana, with Waller further noting that he wasn't impressed with Montana's pre-WWE work.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.