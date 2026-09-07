Bron Breakker Comments On Cousin Brock Rechsteiner Possibly Joining Him In WWE

The Steiner family has left a huge mark on the pro wrestling business, and another member of that family could make their way into the industry and WWE.

Bron Breakker, former WWE Intercontinental Champion and the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, has spoken about his cousin and football player Brock Rechsteiner potentially joining WWE. In an interview with "11Alive," Breakker said that he wishes to see his cousin in WWE, but encouraged him to focus on his NFL career.

"I think so. One day [he will join WWE]. I hope that Brock plays in the NFL for a long time. I hope he has a long and great career and gets everything that he wants out of that situation," he began. "I'm excited for him. I've been checking in with him, making sure his mind is sharp during training camp right now because I've been through that, know what it's like. So anything I can do as a cousin to help or any advice or anything that he would, you know, any questions or anything in, in that vein that he would have for me. I just want to be a helping hand for him in any sort of way or just someone for him to, um, you know, talk, talk through, you know, because training camp is, is tough."

Breakker is excited to see how Rechsteiner's season turns out. Rechsteiner, the son of the legendary Scott Steiner, was signed by the New Orleans Saints but later cut from their roster. Reports from sometime last year had claimed that WWE was interested in bringing him in as part of an NIL deal.

More recent reports have indicated that the TKO-owned promotion could sign him up in the next few months.