Kofi Says AEW Debut Felt Like A Dream, Comments On Timeline Of Signing With Tony Khan

AEW's Kofi has described signing with the promotion as a weird dream, but one that he's grateful and happy about.

Kofi, a few days after his AEW debut at All In at Wembley Stadium in London, England, spoke on "The Ariel Helwani Show," where he said he hadn't gotten off the high of the previous few days.

"Still on cloud nine," he said. "Like I said in the press conference and I've been saying all day, it seemed like this weird dream, right, where you see so many talented individuals who I've been watching, many who I hadn't met, but then you had so many people that we used to work with who were there both on the roster as well as behind the scenes and the crew, and everybody's just there having a great time loving wrestling. Tony Khan's there. He's super excited about the show.High energy, positive vibes. It was amazing. It was amazing."

Kofi added that the whole experience sunk in only when he was on the way home from All In. He also revealed a little tidbit about their signing, saying that he and Austin Creed only signed on the dotted line with AEW less than 24 hours before they debuted.

"I mean, you know, you talked about it being like the worst-kept secret. But the funny thing is, it didn't really solidify and become official until less than 24 hours before the show," said Kofi. "We know what everybody else wanted, but it wasn't like officially official until very soon before the kickoff time."

The former WWE Champion likened the rollercoaster few days to a weird, bizarre dream, describing it as a positive experience. Kofi has also spoken glowingly about their deals with AEW, praising how they are structured to benefit wrestlers and allow them to take up other projects of interest.