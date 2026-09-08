Conflicting Reports Emerge Regarding Bayley's WWE Contract Status

After her return to prevent Lyra Valkyria from qualifying for the Women's Money in the Bank match last night on "Raw," the saga of Bayley's contractual status with WWE seemed to be all but over. As it turns out, that's exactly the case, at least according to Dave Meltzer. Reviewing the segment on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer just needed five words to confirm that Bayley was sticking around WWE for the foreseeable future.

"She signed a new deal," Meltzer said.

However, PWInsider Elite has since reported that Bayley has not signed a new deal, describing Meltzer's reporting as "incorrect." Furthermore, those close to the situation say there haven't even been contract discussions between Bayley and WWE, primarily because Bayley's current contract has "a lot of time" left on it. It was also refuted that Bayley's return to "Raw" had nothing to do with her signing a new contract, and that being a "condition" for her returning to TV would be inaccurate.

While Bayley's future still may be uncertain, her present is not, as her return saw her resuming her feud with Valkyria, her former tag team partner who betrayed the multi-time WWE Women's Champion several months ago. The two collided at Saturday Night's Main Event in July, with Valkyria prevailing in a wild contest that, at the time, seemed as both the blow off to the feud between Valkyria and Bayley, a potential write off for the latter in case she didn't re-sign, and the start of a Valkyria singles push. Instead, Valkyria found herself in a bit of limbo, with last night's MITB qualifying match serving as only Valkyria's second match on "Raw" since the Bayley match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription