AEW Hosting All Out Block Party Prior To PPV

With AEW All In in Wembley Stadium behind us, we can turn our sights to the NOW Arena in Chicago on September 26. All Out 2026 is just a few weeks away and the card has been filling out. Will Ospreay will defend the Men's World Championship against Jon Moxley. Cope and Cage will defend the tag titles in a 3-way ladder match against the Young Bucks and FTR and Brawling Birds will defend their tag titles in a Chicago Street Fight.

Fans can get hyped for the show at the just announced block party. The free event will feature live music, AEW talent Q&As, photo booths, giveaways, and a dunk booth to support Rebel Heart. The event will run from 1 PM to 4:30 PM CT.

Chicago, the only choice on Saturday, September 26 is to go ALL OUT! And we're inviting you to join us at the FREE #AEWAllOut Afternoon Block Party! Live Music, AEW Talent Q&A's, Photo Booths, Giveaways, Dunk Booth to support Rebel Heart, and more! pic.twitter.com/9tVZfeT65e — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2026

In July, WWE announced that AAA x NXT Worlds Collide would take place the same day as All Out and would conveniently be in Chicago as well. Their event will be 20 minutes away at the Allstate Arena. Former AEW Men's World Champion and current WWE Undisputed Champion, CM Punk has been announced for Worlds Collide in his hometown. The shows will overlap with AEW's Zero Hour kicking off at 6 PM local time followed by All in at 7 PM and Worlds Collide beginning at 7:30 PM CT.