Bully Ray Explains How WWE Should Follow Up On Cody Rhodes' SNME Loss To Randy Orton

It is often said it's not whether you lose but how you lose. And on Sunday Night's Main Event, Cody Rhodes lost to Randy Orton in a way that left many people scratching their heads, as Rhodes went from bloodying up Orton to having a crisis of fatih when going to deliver Orton's punt kick. Bully Ray is one of those people wondering what exactly Rhodes, and WWE, were doing, and on Tuesday's "Busted Open Radio," he pondered whether this was a sign that Rhodes' babyface character could be on its last legs.

"The white meat babyface that Cody is portraying is starting to get a little bit old with people," Bully said. "You want to wear that suit? You want to use four syllable words? Go right ahead. But when you have the opportunity to kick Randy Orton in the head and make things right after he talked about your mother and your wife, and your wife had the balls to throw a beer in his face, but you didn't have the balls to kick him in it, there's something wrong."

With the feud set to continue, Bully turned to how Rhodes and WWE could salvage things, Bully proposed everything from Orton mocking Rhodes and the latter getting fired up, to Rhodes' mother and wife, Brandi, even having doubts about him. But before any of that, Bully believes that Rhodes needs to admit wrongdoing, and apologize to the audience for not going the extra mile.

"If he's going to save himself from this, he better come to the ring, and say, in layman's terms, not in big Cody words, 'I blame myself,'" Bully said. "'I'm sorry if I let you down, because I let myself down, and I let my mother down, and I let my wife down, and I let my dog down. He better get in, get on, get off, get out. 'I am sorry. I'm not wasting anybody else's time. I'm letting you know that I screwed up. I had that moment when I could've took the shot. I didn't take the shot. It's on me."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription