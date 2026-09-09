WWE Raw Fails To Chart On Netflix For Episode Airing On 8/31/2026

"WWE Raw" has dropped out of Netflix's top 10 charts for only the second time since the Red brand moved to the platform.

Netflix's Tudum data has shown that the August 31, 2026, edition of "Raw" didn't feature in either the global or US top 10 charts. The global charts were topped by "Death of the Pastor's Wife," "Beauty in Black," and "The Gentlemen," while 10th place was taken by "Earle Meets World," which raked in 1.8 million views, meaning that "Raw" drew fewer than 1.8 million views.

"Wrestlenomics" reported that this is only the second time the Monday night show hasn't appeared in the top 10 since it debuted on Netflix in January 2025, with the only other time being the Christmas Day show in 2025. Their report also revealed that "Raw's" previous lowest that made it to the Tudum charts was 2 million views, which it drew on the June 1 show. The outlet also reached out to Netflix to ask whether there was an issue with the data it had released, and while the streamer didn't provide any information, a source familiar with the matter said that there was no mistake in the ratings.

The August 24 edition of "Raw," which preceded the aforementioned show, drew 2.5 million global views, which was, in fact, lower than the 2.7 million recorded the week before. The August 31 show started off on a gory note as Jey Uso was busted open, which was censored by Netflix, frustrating WWE's production team. The show also featured number one contenders' matches for both the men's Intercontinental Championship and World Heavyweight title.