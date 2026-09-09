Bully Ray Says He Was Surprised By Bayley's Return On WWE Raw

Bayley made a surprise return to WWE on this past week's "WWE Raw," attacking her nemesis Lyra Valkyria, a move that Bully Ray didn't see coming.

The former WWE Women's Champion appeared ringside during Valkyria's match against Sol Ruca and Maxxine Dupri, which was a qualifying match for the women's Money in the Bank match. Bayley pulled the referee out of the ring to stop Valkyria from winning and later attacked her. Ray said on "Busted Open" that the return came out of nowhere and stated that he would've liked Bayley or WWE to have informed fans about her return.

"I guess so [I was surprised by her return] because it was just so out of nowhere, and I think with Bayley and the fans that she has behind her, I would have kind of maybe given a hint that we could see Bayley back last night. Maybe Bayley on social media could have said I'm on my way to wherever the hell they were last night. Maybe they could have said Bayley is going to be there," Ray said.

Ray said the reason why he would've wanted WWE to advertise Bayley's appearance on the show is because of where the show was held, arguing that the crowd may not have been a good fit for her return.

"I'm saying because of where they were last night to me. You could say people are excited. It didn't sound like they were very excited last night," he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer feels it would've been wiser for Bayley to return at the Money in the Bank PLE, interfere in the women's match, and cost Valkyria the match. Some assumed Bayley's absence was due to her contract having expired, with conflicting reports now emerging about her WWE contract and future in the promotion.