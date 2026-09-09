WWE Announces Its First Spanish-Language Podcast, WWE Ahora

One of WWE's big focuses over the last couple of years has been to strengthen their production of podcasts, most notably partnering with Fanatics to launch several WWE themed podcasts back in 2025. But one thing that's been missing from the lineup is a Spanish-language podcast, something WWE is now changing right before the promotion embarks of a tour of Latin America. In a Wednesday press release, WWE announced the launch of "WWE Ahora," which began today to coincide with WWE spending the next week running live events in countries such as Mexico, Columbia, Chile, and Argentina.

The show will be hosted by Eduardo Bates and Andrea Barzate, the latter who has become notable for her appearances in AAA as an interviewer, and her involvement in the El Grande Americano storyline. The release states that the podcast's goal is to "bring Spanish-speaking fans closer to the latest news from across WWE and AAA," in addition to providing more of a spotlight to the "biggest moments and the biggest stars of both brands." No guest was listed for the debut episode, suggesting it would feature just Bates and Barzate.

The biggest talking point for "WWE Ahora's" first episode, and likely their second episode as well, is AAA TripleMania 34, which will be held over two nights for the first time under the WWE umbrella starting this Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada before concluding Sunday in Mexico City. Twelve combined matches are scheduled between the two nights, with the headlining match pitting El Grande Americano vs. Dominik Mysterio, with Mysterio's AAA Mega Championship up for grabs.