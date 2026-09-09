WWE's AJ Styles Reacts To Heatwave, Says Show Had More AAA Fans Than NXT Fans

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles has been spending more time at the WWE Performance Center since retiring from in-ring action He's revealed he has worked as a coach, as well as produced some matches, including a recent bout pitting Cruz Montana against Grayson Waller. On an episode of "The AJ Styles Show," he commented about being in attendance for AAA Ola de Calo and "WWE NXT" Heatwave. He first seemed to address reports that a good portion of fans in the crowd left before many "NXT" talents could take the stage.

"Now, where we're at in Texas is very, very close to the border," Styles explained. "I believe that there were definitely more AAA fans than probably 'NXT' fans. They're definitely watching more AAA than 'NXT,' I think. Or, AAA did so much cool stuff that when 'NXT' tried to get in there and do their thing, you know. I thought 'NXT' did a really good job. There were some really cool moments in there. Every championship was switched... I think they had some unique ways in getting that job done. It was a good show."

Styles said he believed Heatwave felt like a "reset point" for the developmental brand. Despite being involved at the Performance Center these days, he reiterated he doesn't know anything regarding call-ups, or the like.

"It seems like, to me, that there are going to be some players moved around," he said. "I could be wrong... I think there's definitely some that are ready to go to the main roster... There are one or two [talents] I'm like, 'I don't even know why they're here.' But, it may not be the right time for them to go.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The AJ Styles Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.