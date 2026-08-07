AJ Styles Offers Update On Role At WWE Performance Center

It's been nearly seven months since AJ Styles retired from in-ring competition. Now, he has a new role in the WWE: coach. On his "Phenomenally Retro Podcast," the former Men's Grand Slam Champion revealed his new responsibilities at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

"I'm going to be taking over for one of the coaches. So, that's what I was doing. I had a great week," he said.

Styles' capped off his remarkable 27-year tenure against GUNTHER at this year's Royal Rumble. Weeks after that shattering loss, Styles' spirits were lifted when he was informed by The Undertaker that he was going to be inducted into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame. His friends and former Bullet Club allies the Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) inducted "The Phenomenal One" this past April.

Even though his in-ring days are behind him for now, his lineage carries on, as his son, Avery, recently wrestled for GCW. At this time, AJ says his son still has some more training ahead of him before he deems him ready for a WWE tryout.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.