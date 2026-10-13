Backstage News On Max Caster's TNA Deal & Circumstances Surrounding His Departure

Since Sunday, Max Caster has been on the hot seat, after the former AEW star loosened his lips in his rap promo at TNA Bound for Glory, causing a disruption within the company. Because of it, Caster was immediately released after wrestling Moose in his open challenge match. Now, new details have been released on who made the call to let Caster go, his intended contract had the incident not occurred, and AEW's reaction to TNA on the matter.

According to PWInisder Elite, it appears that TNA President Carlos Silva made the decision to release Caster after referencing the recent attacks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. On Tuesday, Caster released a video online, issuing an apology towards his actions. In it, Caster stated that despite what had transpired, Silva remained generous and professional towards him, and that he understood Silva's decision to ultimately terminate his deal within the company.

Regarding his contract, it's believed that Caster had signed a pay per appearance deal. This style tends to be how TNA conducts its business transactions with its talents nowadays.

As for his entrance, TNA gave Caster creative freedom, but was unaware of what he was going to say in his promo. PWInsider reported that a few people within AEW said that TNA should have known better, especially with how far the former World Tag Team and Trios Champion has gone with his promos in the past. As of this writing, any mentions or replays of Moose and Caster's match from Bound for Glory has been removed from TNA+, its official social media platforms, and its YouTube channel.