Backstage News On Whether WWE Has Considered Moving Crown Jewel Out Of Saudi Arabia

I feel like I'll be preaching to the choir here because this is such an obvious stance, but it still a stance that needs to be said. WWE; in the words of Jack Dawson seeing Rose contemplating suicide on the Titanic, don't do it. I make that comparison because this is a situation that could wind up being as disastrous as the sinking of the Titanic. I sure as hell hope it won't be, and given some of the precautions WWE is trying to make, I would reckon that the odds are things would work out okay. But it doesn't matter. Even if the risks are mitigated, there are still too many things that could go wrong in a place that has essentially become a warzone. Things have gotten so risky that the United States travel advisory has all but told tourists to avoid going to Saudi Arabia.

All it takes is for one thing to go wrong and suddenly WWE and the wrestling world at large is dealing with one of the greatest tragedies in the history of the profession. I hate typing that; I feel awful typing that. And I'm incredibly afraid of it becoming a reality if WWE decides to make the journey. I get there's a lot of money at play, I get that WWE and Saudi have a long-term relationship, and I get that there may be pressure for them to go and do this show. But all that means nothing if something catastrophic happens. I have no illusions that anyone from WWE will listen to me or anyone else, but implore them; don't do this. Hold Crown Jewel somewhere else, and do another Saudi PLE somewhere down the road. It's the safest course of action.