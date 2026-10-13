Backstage News On Whether WWE Has Considered Moving Crown Jewel Out Of Saudi Arabia
To travel to Saudi Arabia or not to travel to Saudi Arabia; that is the question many have been asking regarding WWE Crown Jewel, which has been scheduled for November 7 in Riyadh despite ongoing attacks in Saudi Arabia over the last month. But while others have been asking the question, it appears WWE hasn't been, because they've already decided that the show is a go. PWInsider Elite reports that not only is WWE planning on going to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, but there have been no conversations about moving the event. This echoed a previous PWInsider Elite report from late September.
WWE's confidence in being able to run in Riyadh, despite the ongoing conflict, seems to be based around conversations they've had with not only the Saudi government, but with an unknown private security that are described as "experts on the region." It was emphasized that WWE wouldn't be making any decisions regarding Crown Jewel without getting the affirmative from this firm. It was also reaffirmed that while WWE is paying close attention to the situation, there was no truth to any rumors that Crown Jewel would be moved to another location in Europe.
Separate from this report, WWE has already positioned the show as still taking place in Riyadh over the last day. On "Raw," WWE promoted Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn vs. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green vs. Women's World Champion Liv Morgan as taking place in Riyadh. WWE CCO Triple H further suggested Crown Jewel would still be in Saudi with a Tuesday morning tweet promoting the event.
Opinion: WWE Should Not Run Crown Jewel In Riyadh
I feel like I'll be preaching to the choir here because this is such an obvious stance, but it still a stance that needs to be said. WWE; in the words of Jack Dawson seeing Rose contemplating suicide on the Titanic, don't do it. I make that comparison because this is a situation that could wind up being as disastrous as the sinking of the Titanic. I sure as hell hope it won't be, and given some of the precautions WWE is trying to make, I would reckon that the odds are things would work out okay. But it doesn't matter. Even if the risks are mitigated, there are still too many things that could go wrong in a place that has essentially become a warzone. Things have gotten so risky that the United States travel advisory has all but told tourists to avoid going to Saudi Arabia.
All it takes is for one thing to go wrong and suddenly WWE and the wrestling world at large is dealing with one of the greatest tragedies in the history of the profession. I hate typing that; I feel awful typing that. And I'm incredibly afraid of it becoming a reality if WWE decides to make the journey. I get there's a lot of money at play, I get that WWE and Saudi have a long-term relationship, and I get that there may be pressure for them to go and do this show. But all that means nothing if something catastrophic happens. I have no illusions that anyone from WWE will listen to me or anyone else, but implore them; don't do this. Hold Crown Jewel somewhere else, and do another Saudi PLE somewhere down the road. It's the safest course of action.