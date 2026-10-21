Michael Cole Names WWE Stars He Thinks Could Succeed On Commentary

Michael Cole has been a consistent voice for WWE for nearly 30 years. As with life, though, he knows that will eventually come to an end.

During a recent interview "OutKick," Cole pointed to three current names that might be poised to fill a major seat behind the WWE commentary table in the future. Two are still active wrestlers.

"When we talk about people who we think may be great analysts going forward, obviously, we've got Wade Barrett, who's been doing this for a number of years, who's going to be a massive star in this business from a commentary standpoint," Cole said, referencing color commentator Wade Barrett, who rejoined WWE in 2020. Barrett and Cole have worked together on several occasions, calling the action for "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown."

"The Miz is one of those guys who loves to talk," Cole continued, praising the two-time Grand Slam Champion next. "He will really fall into an analyst role when he decides he wants to retire and hang up the boots. Seth Rollins is another one, if Seth Rollins ever decides to go down the route of commentary. Seth has proven on many different platforms that he can do this type of job. I think The Miz and Seth Rollins are a couple of the guys that we should look toward in the future."

Both The Miz and Seth Rollins have previous hosting experience. Under the WWE banner, "The A-Lister" has hosted WrestleMania and the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, the latter of which he did alongside Cole earlier in 2026. Outside of WWE, The Miz hosts "American Gladiators" on Prime Video. Rollins continues to serve as a guest host for "The Rich Eisen Show" and the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football."