The Miz Hosting HOF Ceremony Alongside WWE Broadcaster

WWE revealed the hosts for its 2026 Hall of Fame ceremony on social media on Tuesday. The company posted a graphic to X (formerly Twitter) that announced WWE star The Miz will co-host the show alongside veteran commentator Michael Cole. Miz also shared the graphic to his own page.

"Truly honored to host the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony alongside @MichaelCole," he wrote, alongside the details of how to stream the event, which Cole re-posted.

The ceremony is set to stream on the ESPN app in the United States and on YouTube internationally. It's set to begin at 12 a.m. EST, following the conclusion of "WWE SmackDown" at 11 p.m.

The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be hosted by @MichaelCole and @mikethemiz, streaming LIVE this Friday at 12am ET / 9pm PT on the @espn App in the U.S. and @YouTube internationally! #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/1km4VCqhX1 — WWE (@WWE) April 14, 2026

Stephanie McMahon and AJ Styles will headline the Hall of Fame class. McMahon was the first person revealed, back in September. Both were notified of their inductions publicly by The Undertaker, who told Styles he'd be going in this year, as well, after he left his gloves in the ring during a February episode of "WWE Raw" in Georgia. Styles wrestled his final match, a loss against GUNTHER, at the Royal Rumble.

Demolition will also be inducted, and Sycho Sid and Bad News Brown will go into the Legacy wing. Dennis Rodman is the celebrity inductee this year. As for the Immortal Moment, WWE will honor Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant's match from WrestleMania 3. It will be the late Hogan's third time in the Hall of Fame, as he has been honored individually and as a member of the nWo. It will be Andre's second honor after he was inducted during the inaugural ceremony in 1993.