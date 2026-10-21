Erik Of The War Raiders Welcomes Third Child Alongside Ex-WWE Star Fka Sarah Logan

Erik, one-half of AAA World Tag Team Champions the War Raiders, real name Raymond Rowe, became a father for the third time, welcoming another child alongside wife Sarah Rowe, the former Sarah Logan in WWE. The star took to his Instagram to announce the birth of the couple's daughter, who arrived earlier in the afternoon on Tuesday.

Erik shared a photo of himself gently cradling the baby against his chest. In the caption, he revealed her name is Dena, and both mom and baby are healthy.

"God's gifts are truly endless," Erik ended the post.

Erik and the former Valhalla married in a traditional Viking ceremony in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy, Raymond, in February 2021. Their second son, named Ezekiel, arrived in November 2024.

Logan, a former member of the Riott Squad before she portrayed the Valhalla character alongside her husband and his tag partner, Ivar, as the Viking Raiders, revealed in February 2026 she had "left wrestling" following her second WWE departure in the summer of 2025. She revealed in an interview that after her WWE contract expired, she chose not to renew it, and instead wanted to start a homestead and be a farmer and mother.

Erik underwent neck fusion surgery in 2023, but returned stronger than ever to capture not only AAA's tag titles, which he and Ivar won in May, but also the WWE World Tag Team Championships. The pair won the WWE gold in December 2024, and went on to have a 124 reign.