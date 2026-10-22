AEW Producer Scotty 2 Hotty Praises Kyle Fletcher: 'He's My Guy'

AEW producer Scotty 2 Hotty has lavished praise on Kyle Fletcher and detailed the reasons why he loves the former AEW International Champion.

Fletcher has grown by leaps and bounds in AEW over the last year, and Scotty 2 Hotty has witnessed the Aussie's progress since he joined the company. He recently appeared on "Insight," where he praised Fletcher and expressed curiosity about how far the Australian star can go in his pro wrestling career.

"Here I am all these years later, still involved and get to work with Ospreay and Swerve and, you know, Kyle Fletcher — you know, he's my guy. I'm telling you, like the guy [in] five years, I can't wait to see where he's at. Just in the time that I've been around him, I've seen him improve and it's a confidence thing, you know. I've seen his confidence go up," he explained. "Like, the guy's awesome and he's awesome to work. I love him as a human. I love him as a talent. Like, just, he's a good dude and he's fun to work with. He's professional and I saw him on your show. Looks like a million bucks, you know, like he looks the part. He's awesome."

Fletcher's growth and success in the promotion have come over the last year, with him winning all of the titles in the promotion in the last 12 months. The Australian wrestler has held the TNT Championship twice and the International Championship once, while also capturing the Trios titles as part of the Don Callis Family.

Meanwhile, the group's manager, Don Callis, believes Fletcher will go down in history as one of the best, while rivals like Mike Bailey also consider him one of the best wrestlers they have faced in their careers.