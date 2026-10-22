Backstage News On Internal WWE Pitch To Revive Defunct Luchador Character
It has now been over a year since WWE purchased AAA, fully dipping their toe into the world of lucha libre, and it appears that has given the promotion enough confidence to explore an old lucha libre idea of their own. PWInsider Elite reports that there have been "early pitches" backstage about revitalizing the Sin Cara character. While it's unconfirmed if WWE will move forward, if they do, the idea would be to give a new performer the gimmick.
Many will recall that the Sin Cara character was created in 2011 after WWE signed the luchador Mistico. The gimmick would ultimately be portrayed by both Mistico and fellow luchador Hunico, who took over the gimmick after Mistico was out with injury in mid-2011; upon his return, the two would feud, culminating in a mask vs. mask match where Mistico defeated Hunico. The latter would later don the Sin Cara mask again following Mistico's departure in 2014, and continued to portray Sin Cara until he requested and received his release in 2019.
While it was seen as a strong merchandise mover, the Sin Cara character was largely perceived as a flop, particularly the Mistico incarnation, as the character never moved past the midcard and became well known for botches. For years, Mistico's time as Sin Cara was seen as having significantly hindered his career; he has since seen a career resurgence back in CMLL as the promotion's top star, being credited for CMLL's boom period over the last few years.
Soon after the PWI report, False Finish took to X to report that AAA luchador Myzteziz Jr. had been considered for the role, though it's unclear if WWE is moving forward. The Myzteziz character is also considered a Mistico clone, having been portrayed by Mistico during his 2014-2015 run in AAA. Some will doubtless speculate that AEW's Dralistico, whose contract expires shortly and whom was perceived as expressing unhappiness in AEW earlier this week, could be also be a viable candidate.
PW Insider is reporting that there have been early pitches based around the idea of resurrecting the Sin Cara character in WWE.
False Finish has learned that Myzteziz Jr. was under consideration to resurrect the Sin Cara character pic.twitter.com/IEZiJ4zdKd
— False Finish (@FalseFinishHQ) October 22, 2026
Opinion: Bringing back Sin Cara is an idea that WWE should not explore
There is not much that surprises me about WWE anymore. This news? I am flabbergasted, flummoxed, bamboozled; any other word that describes confusion, you can pretty much pencil me in for it. I have no idea what WWE is planning to do with the Sin Cara character; maybe they're giving it to Dralistico if he jumps from AEW to WWE/AAA, maybe they've got a luchador in AAA they want to give it to, maybe they'll do what they do best and stick a white dude under the mask and try to convince people it's a luchador. Regardless, it's still a horrible idea to bring the Sin Cara character back because the Sin Cara character is perceived as a failure. Why is it perceived like that? Because it was a failure!
Now yes, the argument from people in favor of this will be that it was only a failure because Mistico was a bust under the gimmick. He was, but I would argue that was WWE's fault, a result of WWE trying to turn Mistico into something he wasn't instead of playing to his strengths, something that's led to him succeeding in every other company he's worked for. Furthermore, if Sin Cara failing was just a Mistico problem, why did Hunico never get the gimmick over? Either way, it doesn't matter; the character failed, and bringing it back a decade later isn't going to suddenly revitalize it anymore than WWE bringing back the LWO revitalized that concept. I should also point out that it's comical WWE is attempting this when they already have a Mistico knockoff gimmick in-house in Myzteziz Jr., and may be pursuing Dralistico, himself a Mistico knockoff! I've already spent too much time on this, so I will again reiterate; this is a silly, stupid, bad idea on WWE's part. If they know what's good for them, they'll kill this in the crib right now before it goes beyond the pitch stage.