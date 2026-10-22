Backstage News On Internal WWE Pitch To Revive Defunct Luchador Character

It has now been over a year since WWE purchased AAA, fully dipping their toe into the world of lucha libre, and it appears that has given the promotion enough confidence to explore an old lucha libre idea of their own. PWInsider Elite reports that there have been "early pitches" backstage about revitalizing the Sin Cara character. While it's unconfirmed if WWE will move forward, if they do, the idea would be to give a new performer the gimmick.

Many will recall that the Sin Cara character was created in 2011 after WWE signed the luchador Mistico. The gimmick would ultimately be portrayed by both Mistico and fellow luchador Hunico, who took over the gimmick after Mistico was out with injury in mid-2011; upon his return, the two would feud, culminating in a mask vs. mask match where Mistico defeated Hunico. The latter would later don the Sin Cara mask again following Mistico's departure in 2014, and continued to portray Sin Cara until he requested and received his release in 2019.

While it was seen as a strong merchandise mover, the Sin Cara character was largely perceived as a flop, particularly the Mistico incarnation, as the character never moved past the midcard and became well known for botches. For years, Mistico's time as Sin Cara was seen as having significantly hindered his career; he has since seen a career resurgence back in CMLL as the promotion's top star, being credited for CMLL's boom period over the last few years.

Soon after the PWI report, False Finish took to X to report that AAA luchador Myzteziz Jr. had been considered for the role, though it's unclear if WWE is moving forward. The Myzteziz character is also considered a Mistico clone, having been portrayed by Mistico during his 2014-2015 run in AAA. Some will doubtless speculate that AEW's Dralistico, whose contract expires shortly and whom was perceived as expressing unhappiness in AEW earlier this week, could be also be a viable candidate.