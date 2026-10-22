Nikki Bella Reportedly Drawing Praise In WWE For Social Media Engagement, Merch Sales

Now in her third stint with WWE, it would seem unlikely that Nikki Bella would be doing much that would be surprising to the company. And yet, the WWE Hall of Famer and former Divas Champion appears to be doing just that, and doing so in a way that could potentially be paying huge dividends for her in the future. Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful reports that Bella has been drawing praise from within WWE in recent weeks, primarily because of her social media numbers. Bella has a combined 13 million followers on social media between Instagram and her X account she shares with her sister Brie.

While WWE appears to be impressed with her social media following, they are also impressed with Bella "in terms of digital engagement." In addition to exceeding WWE's expectations on that front, they also feel Bella has performed better than expected when it comes to merchandise. As a result, those within WWE wouldn't be surprised if this resulted in a bigger spotlight for Bella onscreen, though no further details were provided regarding what that would entail.

Save for a few hiatuses, Bella has already been a focal point on WWE TV since returning to the promotion at the 2025 Royal Rumble PLE, including feuding with Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship and Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women's World Championship. After missing time with an injury in early 2026, Bella would return in July and has since been involved in a feud with Paige, whom she has traded wins with over the last month. She is currently scheduled to challenge WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green on the October 30 episode of "SmackDown."