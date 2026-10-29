AEW Dynamite 10/28/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

One of the most interesting developments on the Fright Night edition of "AEW Dynamite" was the Death Riders challenging The Cut (formerly known as The Last Outfit until people made fun of the name) to an Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Full Gear 2026. Having that sort of a match away from its signature home of AEW Double or Nothing is a refreshing change of pace and makes the match feel like it fits a feud rather than falling into the common trap of "It's that time of year again" like with other matches.

However, that feud would pop up later on in the show, which sadly took the shine away from another match that really needs more time to be built up. That match is Mercedes Mone vs. Marina Shafir for the AEW Women's World Championship, which did get a moment in front of the crowd after Shafir won a quick squash match and called out "The CEO" to finally accept her challenge since the match hasn't been made official yet. All seemed to be going well, with the two women coming to blows while Jon Moxley was loving life on commentary, but then The Cut come out to attack Moxley, which then prompted the rest of The Cut and the Death Riders to bleed into the segment, and by the end of it, the main talking point was Claudio Castagnoli being taken out on a stretcher.

I get that you need to do everything you can to build up this feud, especially since it's not taking place inside Blood and Guts which a lot of people had originally expected. With that said, taking the shine away from what is literally going to be a world title match seems very disrespectful to the women's division. The main feud over the main title in the women's division is getting overshadowed by a faction war that only started last week, and that shouldn't be happening. Do everything you can to build up Anarchy in the Arena, just don't do it at the expense of another match that clearly needs more time to cook.

You can say that the whole thing is justified because it's Marina Shafir and she is in the Death Riders, so The Cut coming out is completely fine since Moxley is there. But you're sacrificing the build for your main prize in one of your divisions, and that's just poor booking. Either give Mone and Shafir the whole segment or don't do it at all. We've still got time to build towards Mone and Shafir, but a chance for story progression was lost in favor of the guys needing more time.

Written by Sam Palmer