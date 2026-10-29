Backstage News On Possible Backup Venue For WWE WrestleMania 43

WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled to broadcast live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 7 amidst increased danger as the conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis intensifies. The U.S. government has warned Americans against traveling to the country as it pulled out U.S. ambassadors and their families. On Wednesday, it was announced that Crown Jewel is being moved to a new venue, albeit still in Riyadh.

One of the reasons that TKO is intent on keeping Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia is because it is the scheduled location for WrestleMania 43. As rumors have swirled about a potential backup venue in the U.S., a location in Las Vegas was suggested since WWE has held the last two WrestleManias in the city. One of the suggested venues was The Sphere.

WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select has said that at this time, The Sphere is not being considered as a backup plan. WWE has had internal interest in having a show at the venue, but "no meaningful negotiations between the two sides have not transpired to our knowledge." They also report that WWE does have a "backup blueprint" should they need to move "The Show of Shows" back to North America and those plans are being kept secret.

Fightful previously reported that WWE couldn't come to an agreement with The Sphere to display promotional material of Danhausen at the venue for WrestleMania 42. While a date for WrestleMania 43 hasn't been announced, there were two dates that WWE was considering last April; the weekends of March 27 and April 10. "The Wizard of Oz Experience" is ongoing at The Sphere, including the weekend of March 27. John Mayer recently announced a residency at the venue beginning on April 8.