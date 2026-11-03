The Miz Defends WWE's Booking Of GUNTHER, Danhausen Involvement

In the span of a year and a half, WWE's GUNTHER has retired Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles, which would suggest the former World Heavyweight Champion would be a constant in the main event scene for years to come. But lately, GUNTHER's found himself involved in a storyline with comedic character Danhausen, leaving some, including GUNTHER's former rival Ilja Dragunov, to question GUNTHER's booking. One person who isn't questioning it, however, is The Miz, who appeared on "Busted Open Radio" Monday and voiced a defense of WWE's usage of GUNTHER.

"I think the way they're utilizing GUNTHER...I cannot stand a monster that is just 'Rawr rawr rawr rawr,'" Miz said. "It's one note. Give me layers to a character. Give me layers. And this allows him to get another layer of hatred for GUNTHER in a completely different way. The way he did AJ and Cena were incredible matches. Unbelievable matches. There is no one, I think, more talented, and people always talk about technical ability, but he is not only able to be technical in the ring, he's able to listen to a crowd, understand his character, and know what to do, when to do it, and how to do it.

"Can he do it with everybody? And this is his test. This is another test for GUNTHER to showcase 'Hey, I may be in this comedy thing, but I can still make it look real and effortless and technical and be still the menacing GUNTHER that I need to be without being 'Rawr rawr rawr. I'm big, bad professional wrestler, hahaha.' I love it. I love this...I could be wrong, I might be, but I love layers to a character."

Those unconvinced by Miz's arguments can find some hope in GUNTHER's recent issues with Finn Balor. The two have feuded concurrently to GUNTHER's issues with Danhausen, with Balor even bringing back his "Demon" persona to combat GUNTHER on last week's episode of "SmackDown." A singles match between the two is expected to occur soon, though a date for the match has yet to be set.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription