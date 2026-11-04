Another WWE Main Roster Star Reportedly In Orlando For This Week's NXT

Having been moved to Wednesday night in order to avoid election night coverage, WWE is doing all they can to load up "NXT" against AEW's Blood & Guts edition of "AEW Dynamite." And with John Cena, CM Punk, UFC fighter Michael Chandler, and other main roster stars already set for the show, WWE has decided one more notable name wouldn't hurt either. PWInsider Elite reports that Paige has been spotted in Orlando, Florida, and sources within WWE have confirmed she was "brought in" for tonight's "NXT."

There was no confirmation regarding what Paige would be doing, though it was speculated that she could be the challenger for Kelani Jordan, who has issued an open challenge for her NXT Women's Championship. This is despite previous speculation that Jordan's challenger would be IYO SKY, whom Jordan had confronted on "Raw" a few weeks back. Long-time "NXT" viewers will recall that Paige was the inaugural NXT Women's Champion, winning the title back in 2013. Paige would never lose the title, instead vacating the title in early 2014 after she was called up to the main roster and won the Divas Championship.

Regardless of whether Paige challenges Jordan or is involved in another aspect of the show, most eyes glued to "NXT" will likely be focused on Cena and Punk. The former is expected to reveal more details about the John Cena Classic, scheduled for December 14 in Disney World, while the latter has a chance to make history, as he challenges Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship. A victory would mean that Punk has held every men's World Championship in WWE.