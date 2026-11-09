Garrett & Steven Borden Win Tag Team Debut On Independent Show

Steven and Garrett Borden made their tag team debut for the Rhodes Wrestling Association (RWA) on Sunday.

The sons of The Man They Call Sting were introduced as "second generation wrestlers and they are tagging for the first time tonight". They picked up the victory over The 8th Day when Garrett connected with a TKO. They both pulled out some of their dad's moves like the Scorpion Drop and Stinger Splashes.

Garrett and Steven Borden making their tag team debut tonight at Rhodes Wrestling Association! pic.twitter.com/WgGcjohckl — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) November 8, 2026

Garrett & Steven Borden vs The 8th Day from tonight's Rhodes Wrestling Association show. The Borden Brothers victorious in their tag team debut. 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/s88EcCoy1Z — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) November 8, 2026

Their match was part of RWA's second anniversary show, Fall Fury II. It also featured wrestlers from AEW and ROH, Lance Archer, Thunder Rosa, The Von Erichs, Mance Warner, and Robyn Renegade. RWA is owned by another second generation wrestler, Dustin Rhodes.

The Borden brothers famously accompanied their dad to the ring for his final match at AEW Revolution 2024, dressed as "Surfer Sting" (Garrett) and "Wolfpac Sting" (Steven). Garrett made his RWA debut last May and recently had a dark match when AEW was in Winston-Salem, NC before "Collision". Steven recently returned to action after suffering a scary mid-air collision with Kevin Knight at AEW All Out. He challenged the Don Callis Family to a Blood and Guts match and competed in his first one last Wednesday.