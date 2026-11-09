WWE Star R-Truth Mourns The Death Of His Father

Professionally, some would argue that the year of R-Truth's career hasn't been the easiest, especially given his volatile contract situation in the spring of 2025. But all of that pales in comparison to this week, with Truth forced to mourn the loss of his father, Aaron Killings. Taking to X Monday morning, Truth made the heartbreaking announcement that his father had passed away, including in the post several photographs of him and his father over the years.

"I lost my dad yesterday," Truth said. "Losing a loved one is painful, losing a parent is a different kind of hurt. He was my hero. Please take a minute and tell your parents or loved one how much you love them. I love you Aaron Killings."

I loss my dad yesterday😞 losing a loved one is painful, losing a parent is a different kind of hurt😔 " He was my hero " Please take a minute and tell your parents or loved one how much you love them. I love you Aaron Killings❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/aUlp3uvbHE — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) November 9, 2026

Several wrestlers flocked to both X and Instagram, where Truth made a similar post, to offer their condolences to the long-time WWE star. Among those to send Truth well wishes were former WWE stars Erick Rowan, Chavo Guerrero Jr. and D-Von Dudley, AEW's Lio Rush, TNA stars Shayna Baszler and Ash by Elegance, and WWE's Adam Pearce, Alicia Taylor, Bronco Nima, Cruz del Toro, Jaida Parker, Matt Cardona, Maxxine Dupri, and Nattie Neidhart.

Truth's loss comes shortly after the former WWE Tag Team Champion suffered an injury during a match with Damian Priest on "SmackDown," one that caused the most to be stopped early. Truth has since indicated he avoided serious injury, but has yet to return to the ring since. Truth and Priest had been embroiled in a feud a month prior to the match after Priest turned on his tag team partner following an unsuccessful challenge for the AAA World Tag Team Championships. The split came only a month after Priest and Truth had lost the Tag Team Championships, having previously held them for 147 days.