WWE RAW 11/9/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

I love a good traditional Survivor Series match after so many years of WarGames, as the hardcore stipulation often gets old, especially if the build to the match isn't any good. While this traditional bout is getting put together rather quickly, I feel like the team captains picking good team members is really the build behind a traditional Survivor Series match, and so far, this is looking pretty dope. We're getting Team Mexico vs. Team USA at the premium live event, with WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and Cody Rhodes as team captains, and their teams are already shaping up to be awesome.

Tonight's main segment centered around Dominik Mysterio trying to get on either team, first telling his dad that he'd take over as captain of Team Mexico, so Rey could go back to AAA "where he belongs." When that didn't work, he told Rhodes he could use the "King of the Luchadors" against Team Mexico. Rhodes telling Dominik "on behalf of probably the entire United States" he'd pass was also pretty funny. "Dirty Dom" asking Rhodes who was better than him for the team brought out CM Punk, who is an excellent addition to Team USA if he's not going to be doing anything else at Survivor Series.

The same goes for Penta, who joined Mysterio's team in a backstage segment. We all know the World Tag Team Championships rarely get defended during premium live events, so might as well get Penta on Team Mexico. His tag partner won't be left out, either, as Rhodes asked Je'Von Evans to join his team. I always love to see the "Young OG" get big opportunities, and a chance to compete in a traditional Survivor Series match is pretty cool.

I also really love that this match will be contested at the actual Survivor Series event, and not the "WWE SmackDown" before the show, like I believe happened last year. The fact that this isn't a "brand warfare" "Raw" vs. "SmackDown" match is also really fun. I'm sure Mysterio is going to add a few deserving AAA talent to Team Mexico, in addition to Penta, which will be awesome to see, and I'm interested to see who Rhodes gets on his side. While this isn't exactly a new concept of a match, the USA vs. Mexico aspect is fun, and this is something to look forward to at Survivor Series.

Written by Daisy Ruth