AEW Full Gear 2026: Draws & Duds

Okay, let's try this again shall we?

For the loyal readers of the Draws and Duds columns, you will know that The Brawling Birds vs. Wrathlander for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships was actually a pick for a dud in our AEW WrestleDream 2026 piece. The reason for that was simply because the card was fairly stacked and of all the matches on that show, that was the match that felt like it had the least amount of build. However, Jamie Hayter not being medically cleared to compete on that night meant that the match had to be postponed until AEW Full Gear 2026, and well, here we are again.

Once again, when you look at the matches on the Full Gear card, this is match that feels like it has the least amount of meat on the bones. With that said, what makes this dud feel even more justified is that we are one month removed from WrestleDream, Full Gear is this weekend, and there hasn't been anywhere near enough progression in this story to make it any more enticing than it was last month.

Granted, part of that is down to Hayter's recovery period being up in the air, but let's look at everything else that has gone on since WrestleDream. Wrathlander wrestled Divine Dominion on "AEW Collision," which led to the Blood and Guts match being booked where Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, Jamie Hayter, and Alex Windsor would all have to coexist on the same team. Then Blood and Guts happened and outside of one brief moment where Statlander and Hayter butted heads, there wasn't much else when it comes to pushing the build of this match forward, and now the match is here.

This once again feels like the one match on the card that feels like it would be better suited for the main event of "AEW Dynamite" than on a pay-per-view. I'm all for more women's matches on AEW's biggest shows, but you just know that with the lack of build around this, it's going to be sandwiched in between two matches that will absolutely steal the show and inevitably be the bathroom break match. That does sound disrespectful, especially considering the level of talent in the match, but that's the reality we live in.

The women's tag team division is already paper-thin as it is and it's only been around for less than a year. It's all well and good having more belts for the ladies, but when there's next-to-no effort being put into their stories and matches and builds, then what's the point of having them around at all?

Written by Sam Palmer