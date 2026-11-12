Update On AEW Commentator Jim Ross' Condition Following Latest Surgery

It has been a long, trying year for the legendary Jim Ross. On Tuesday, his "Grillin' JR" podcast cohost, Conrad Thompson, revealed that JR needed to undergo yet another shunt surgery.

On Wednesday, Thompson quoted his previous post with some good news. "JR is out of surgery and everything went well! Praise God!", he wrote.

JR is out of surgery and everything went well! Praise God! https://t.co/SI9e1UidHY — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) November 11, 2026

In August, Ross underwent a successful brain surgery, but left him unable to travel for AEW All In as he had hoped. A previous shunt caused him "blistering headaches" and JR revealed that he had the shunt adjusted three times. Additionally, his doctors had discovered a spot on his kidney for which he needed to see a specialist. Last month, Ross underwent another brain surgery to address the original issue with his shunt.

Over the summer, Ross was in the hospital for 22 days. Prior to Double or Nothing in May, Ross fell and missed his flight. He also suffered a bad fall prior to All In 2025. He was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2021.

We at Wrestling Inc. wish Good Ol' JR a smooth and speedy recovery.