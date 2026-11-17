Much like Lumberjack Matches, Battle Royals are a bit of an acquired taste for wrestling fans, with just as many fans coming out against the match style as they do for it. Count Eric Bischoff, a man more than familiar with Battle Royals, as against the match. In fact, Bischoff is so against Battle Royals that while talking about them on "83 Weeks," he made clear that every kind of Battle Royal wasn't any good.

"They absolutely all suck," Bischoff said. "I'm glad you said it first [Conrad], but I'll jump on that freakin' bandwagon. I think all that s** sucks...it sucks because nobody looks good in the process. You see guys who are showcased in the ring, women that are being showcased in the ring, they're given, albeit, short opportunities, three minutes, four minutes, six minutes, sometimes an eight minute match or whatever. But you're getting an opportunity on television to showcase your character and what you're capable of doing in the ring, right?

"You don't get to see it, that same character...when you've got 66 people in the ring or whatever it is. What do they do? They're walking around and looking for places to kind of squeeze in and create a spot that looks reasonably entertaining on television. The bar is so f****** low when you get to matches like this, in terms of what actually looks good and what's acceptable, that you're watching 18 minutes of drek...You're watching just 18 minutes of garbage to get to a finish that everybody's looking forward to that's going to advance a story."

Bischoff's remarks came after he and co-host Conrad Thompson had discussed World War 3, the WCW PPV Bischoff produced from 1995 through 1998 that was headlined by a three ring Battle Royal. Bischoff admitted that though he came up with the idea and received enthusiastic responses from WCW higher ups, the concept proved to be better on paper than in reality.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription