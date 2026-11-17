As rumors continue to swirl regarding Bruce Prichard's retirement and Shawn Michaels taking over his position in WWE creative, word emerged over the weekend regarding Michaels' replacement atop "NXT," with CM Punk reportedly being earmarked for the role. Just days later, however, Dave Meltzer is pulling the Lee Corso and saying "not so fast my friend." On Tuesday morning's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer poured cold water on the idea that Michaels would be replacing Prichard, and Punk would then replace Michaels.

"This is how it was explained to me," Meltzer said. "Whether Shawn leaves or doesn't leave or whatever, Shawn can't do Bruce Prichard's job because of the administrative part of it. He just can't. Ed Koskey and Bobby Roode are going to be doing that. He may have a job there, he may be creative there, that absolutely could happen. I think he may want it to happen. But CM Punk will not be the person to replace him if this happens after WrestleMania.

"CM Punk is making millions of dollars a year, okay? He's got five years left on his deal. It's a high priced deal. He's not giving up that deal to be the head coach at 'NXT.' However, the belief is that someday, he may very well be. But that day is, whether it's five years from now or three years from now or ten years from now, it's when his body basically tells him that you cannot wrestle anymore. It's not going to be in April, like people are saying, at all."

While he didn't directly address the rumors himself, Punk did respond to claims that he could be retiring soon after wrestling a live event this weekend, denying that was the case. He would emphasize that further by claiming that he would continue to "go as hard as I am currently until the wheels fall off."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription