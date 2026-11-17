While Survivor Series is still all the rage about WarGames this year, WWE has decided to bring back the 5 on 5 Survivor Series match for the first time in years, with Cody Rhodes putting together a Team USA to face Rey Mysterio's Team Mexico. So far, LA Knight and Je'Von Evans have joined Rhodes and CM Punk on the US side, while Mysterio has recruited Penta, Rey Fenix, and Dragon Lee, leaving each team with one more slot to fill. And if Bully Ray was in charge, he knows just who he'd put in those spots, revealing those candidates on the latest edition of "Busted Open Radio."

"This is Team USA vs. Team Mexico," Bully said. "I do believe there are two perfect names to round out both sides...Chad Gable, El Grande Americano."

Seemingly unconcerned that El Grande Americano isn't actually Mexican, Bully suggested that Americano and Gable, who portrayed the first El Grande Americano, would be the perfect final two for Team USA and Team Mexico, based off the rivalry the two had in Mexico earlier this year. Noting that Survivor Series was held in Houston, Texas, a several hour drive from the Mexican border, believes the crowd would not only get behind their inclusion, but that the two could one up everyone else in the match if given the chance.

"Because of the story that had been told, much like we talked about Seth [Rollins] stealing the show at WrestleMania, if put in the right position during the body of that match, El Grande Americano and Chad Gable could steal the match," Bully said.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription