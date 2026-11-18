A new report has revealed the status of AEW and ROH's Cole Karter after speculation about his future with the company arose over the last few days.

Karter, who has been with AEW since 2022, was rumored to have been released by the promotion recently, but a later report clarified that he is still part of AEW. Now, a clearer picture has emerged of his AEW contract status, with "Fightful Select" reporting that Karter is, in fact, still contracted with AEW.

The report said that the original rumor of his AEW exit stemmed from Karter telling people that he had been fired by the promotion. It was first reported that Karter had been let go after allegedly lying about a family member's health condition to excuse himself from an ROH show, and the latest report has confirmed that he did, in fact, lie about the situation.

Karter joined Tony Khan's promotion in 2022, just a while after he was let go by WWE over a wellness policy violation. He has featured sporadically in AEW, with his last match in the promotion coming at an "AEW Collision" show in October 2025. However, the 26-year-old has featured in AEW's sister promotion ROH more often, with his last match taking place in May when he teamed up with Griff Garrison as part of The Frat House.