Since his WWE exit a few years ago, Matt Riddle has kept busy in pro wrestling, primarily working for MLW and the independent scene. But now Riddle is taking up another challenge; boxing. In an Instagram post on Monday, Misfits Boxing announced that Riddle would be boxing on their upcoming Nashville card on December 18. And he will be taking on another new fighter who wrestling fans may be familiar with, ENA.

Those with long memories will remember that ENA is himself a former WWE wrestler, having competed under the name Edris Enofe. He was best known for his tag team with Malik Blade, and for seemingly getting the WWE logo tattooed on his chest, though he later admitted the tattoo was a fake. Enofe would leave WWE in the fall of 2025, with Dave Meltzer later reporting that it was his decision to leave. He has largely stayed out of wrestling since, though he did work a battle royal back in October for Primal Pro Wrestling.

Though both Enofe and Riddle were employed by WWE at the same time, they never worked together before Riddle was released in 2023 following an altercation with an airport security guard. While this will be Riddle's first foray into boxing, he is no stranger to combat sports, having previously competed in the UFC prior to beginning his wrestling career. Riddle's last MMA fight was for the Titan FC back in February 2014, one year after he was released by the UFC after failing his second drug test for marijuana.